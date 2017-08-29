PHOTOS: Several buildings in downtown Kellogg, including McConnell Hotel, on fire

Several buildings are on fire in downtown Kellogg, according to witnesses.

KHQ has a crew headed to the scene, but several pieces of video and photos have been messaged to us showing several buildings, including what appears a brick building hotel.

The cause is unknown at this time.

