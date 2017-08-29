PHOTOS: Several buildings in downtown Kellogg, including McConne - Spokane, North Idaho News & Weather KHQ.com

PHOTOS: Several buildings in downtown Kellogg, including McConnell Hotel, on fire

KELLOGG, Idaho -

Several buildings are on fire in downtown Kellogg, according to witnesses. 

KHQ has a crew headed to the scene, but several pieces of video and photos have been messaged to us showing several buildings, including what appears a brick building hotel. 

The cause is unknown at this time. 

