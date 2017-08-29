School bus, pickup collide at Boise intersection

(AP) - Officials say a school bus with 45 children aboard has collided with a pickup truck in Boise, but none of the school children appear to have sustained serious injuries.



Boise Police Department spokeswoman Haley Williams says the collision occurred at about 1:30 p.m. Tuesday and involved a bus from Borah High School going to Dennis Technical Education Center.



She says the driver of the pickup has been transported to a hospital in critical condition. She says a passenger in the pickup who sustained less serious injuries has also been transported to a hospital, but that person's condition is unknown.



Williams says it appears that a parent might have transported at least one child to a hospital.



Williams says the crash is under investigation.

