School bus, pickup collide at Boise intersection

If you bought Honest products, Jessica Alba's company owes you money; Here's how to claim it
KHQ.COM - Jessica Alba's Health and Wellness company, Honest.com, is on the hook to pay back more than $7 Million to customers who allege "Honest" was anything but. If you are a United States resident who purchased certain Honest Diapering, Cleaning, or Personal Care products, you may be entitled to either a check or a Credit usable at Honest.com.>>
Bonner Co. Deputies: Puyallup man murders Spokane Valley cab driver
BONNER COUNTY, Idaho - The Bonner County Sheriff's Office arrested a 19-year-old Puyallup man and charged him with murdering a 22-year-old Spokane cab driver because he said he mad after being denied entry into Gonzaga University. The Sheriff's Office says Jacob Coleman flew from Seattle to Spokane on Monday with the intention of starting a new semester at Gonzaga University.>>
Teenagers charged with murdering Airway Heights father after noise complaint make first appearances
AIRWAY HEIGHTS, Wash. - Two teens have been charged with second-degree murder after investigators say they beat a 53-year-old man to death when he asked them to be quiet early Friday morning in Airway Heights, according to court documents released on Monday. Officers arrived on scene early Friday morning to find two men laying on the ground covered in blood at an apartment complex on Hayford Road.>>
Coeur d'Alene man says he was sucker punched outside midtown bar
COEUR D'ALENE, Idaho - "They wouldn't even let me blow my nose because they were afraid that chunks of my skull were going to get into my brain and kill me.">>
Mother who died after being hit by car in north Spokane Costco parking lot officially identified
SPOKANE, Wash. - The Spokane mother who was hit in the parking lot of Costco on North Division earlier this month has officially been identified by the Spokane County Medical Examiner's Office. 45-year-old Yelena Ivanov was hit by a car in the parking lot on August 16. She was rushed to the hospital in critical condition and passed away nine days later.>>
PHOTOS: McConnell Hotel in uptown Kellogg burns down
KELLOGG, Idaho - Multiple buildings caught fire Tuesday afternoon in uptown Kellogg, including the historic McConnell Hotel, which is a complete loss. Video sent to us from viewers shows the McConnell Hotel completely engulfed in flames. When crews finally got the flames under control, the building was just a shell.>>
One man shot and another on the run in drive by shooting
According to Spokane Police, two men got into a fight outside the Hico Market at 9th and Perry with one man pulling out a gun and shooting the other in the leg. The gunman took off but police do not think there is a threat to the public. The victim has been rushed to the hospital by ambulance. If you have any information, call crime check at 509-456-2233.>>
The Latest: Guam officials say no change in threat level
(AP) - The Latest on North Korea firing a missile over Japan (all times local): 11:30 a.m. Officials on Guam say the threat level did not change and people in the U.S. territory were safe after North Korea's missile launch over Japan and into the northern Pacific Ocean.>>
The Latest: Death toll from Harvey rises to at least 18
HOUSTON (AP) - The Latest on Tropical Storm Harvey (all times local): The death toll from Harvey has risen to at least 18 as three more fatalities have been confirmed in the Houston area. The Harris County Institute of Forensic Sciences updated its storm-related deaths Tuesday night to include an 89-year-old woman, Agnes Stanley, who was found floating in 4 feet (1.2 meters) of floodwater in a home.>>
School bus, pickup collide at Boise intersection
(AP) - Officials say a school bus with 45 children aboard has collided with a pickup truck in Boise, but none of the school children appear to have sustained serious injuries. Boise Police Department spokeswoman Haley Williams says the collision occurred at about 1:30 p.m. Tuesday and involved a bus from Borah High School going to Dennis Technical Education Center.>>
PHOTOS: McConnell Hotel in uptown Kellogg burns down
KELLOGG, Idaho - Multiple buildings caught fire Tuesday afternoon in uptown Kellogg, including the historic McConnell Hotel, which is a complete loss. Video sent to us from viewers shows the McConnell Hotel completely engulfed in flames. When crews finally got the flames under control, the building was just a shell.>>
How one Colbert elementary school without air-conditioning plans to keep students cool
COLBERT, Wash. - In one week, students in the Mead School District will return to the classroom. At Midway Elementary School, things will look a lot different; the school is currently being renovated.“A lot has happened over the summer,” said Principal Josh Westermann.>>
Bonner Co. Deputies: Puyallup man murders Spokane Valley cab driver
BONNER COUNTY, Idaho - The Bonner County Sheriff's Office arrested a 19-year-old Puyallup man and charged him with murdering a 22-year-old Spokane cab driver because he said he mad after being denied entry into Gonzaga University. The Sheriff's Office says Jacob Coleman flew from Seattle to Spokane on Monday with the intention of starting a new semester at Gonzaga University.>>
"Doggie Dips' happening this week in Spokane at city pools
SPOKANE, Wash. - Unfortunately summer is coming to an end. Kids are heading back to school and that means pools will be closing soon. But not before they go to the dogs! Before closing their doors for the season, many City pools will open their doggie doors to your four-legged friends.>>
Resident advisor arrested in connection to bomb threats at WSU's Stimson Hall
PULLMAN, Wash. - The Washington State University Police Department arrested and booked an 18-year-old sophomore in connection to recent bomb threats at Stimson Hall. WSU Police arrested 18-year-old Jose Andres Tecuatl on three counts of alleged Threatening to Bomb and three counts of alleged Felony Harassment.>>
Joel Osteen's Houston megachurch opens doors as shelter
HOUSTON - The Houston megachurch led by televangelist Joel Osteen says it's opened its doors to people seeking shelter as Harvey swamps the city. Osteen had faced criticism for not using the massive Lakewood Church as a storm shelter. In a statement to ABC News Monday Osteen said the church "never" closed its doors and was serving as a relief supply distribution center.>>
