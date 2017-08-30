One man shot and another on the run in drive by shooting - Spokane, North Idaho News & Weather KHQ.com

One man shot and another on the run in drive by shooting

by Katie Karl, Content Coordinator
SPOKANE, Wash. -

According to Spokane Police, two men got into a fight outside the Hico Market at 9th and Perry with one man pulling out a gun and shooting the other in the leg.

The gunman took off but police do not think there is a threat to the public. The victim has been rushed to the hospital by ambulance.

If you have any information, call crime check at 509-456-2233.

