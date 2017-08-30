U.S. Marshals in New Hampshire searching for heavily tattooed es - Spokane, North Idaho News & Weather KHQ.com

U.S. Marshals in New Hampshire searching for heavily tattooed escaped inmate


Eric Judkins (PHOTOS: U.S. Marshals) Eric Judkins (PHOTOS: U.S. Marshals)
CONCORD, N.H. -

Authorities in New Hampshire are seeking the public's help in finding an escaped inmate with tattoos covering his shaved head, face, neck, chest, arm and hands.

The U.S. Marshals' New Hampshire Joint Fugitive Task Force says 42-year-old Eric Judkins was an inmate at a halfway house in Manchester. He failed to return to the facility on Monday night.

Judkins was serving part of a 27-month sentence for assault on a fellow inmate in federal prison.

Authorities say the assault happened while Judkins was serving a 17½-year sentence for a 1999 bank robbery.

(Copyright 2017 The Associated Press. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten or redistributed.)

