U.S. Marshals in New Hampshire searching for heavily tattooed escaped inmate

If you bought Honest products, Jessica Alba's company owes you money; Here's how to claim it
KHQ.COM - Jessica Alba's Health and Wellness company, Honest.com, is on the hook to pay back more than $7 Million to customers who allege "Honest" was anything but. If you are a United States resident who purchased certain Honest Diapering, Cleaning, or Personal Care products, you may be entitled to either a check or a Credit usable at Honest.com.>>
PHOTOS: McConnell Hotel in uptown Kellogg burns down
KELLOGG, Idaho - Multiple buildings caught fire Tuesday afternoon in uptown Kellogg, including the historic McConnell Hotel, which is a complete loss. Video sent to us from viewers shows the McConnell Hotel completely engulfed in flames. When crews finally got the flames under control, the building was just a shell.>>
Bonner Co. Deputies: Puyallup man murders Spokane Valley cab driver
BONNER COUNTY, Idaho - The Bonner County Sheriff's Office arrested a 19-year-old Puyallup man and charged him with murdering a 22-year-old Spokane cab driver because he said he mad after being denied entry into Gonzaga University. The Sheriff's Office says Jacob Coleman flew from Seattle to Spokane on Monday with the intention of starting a new semester at Gonzaga University.>>
One man shot and another on the run in drive by shooting
According to Spokane Police, two men got into a fight outside the Hico Market at 9th and Perry with one man pulling out a gun and shooting the other in the leg. The gunman took off but police do not think there is a threat to the public. The victim has been rushed to the hospital by ambulance. If you have any information, call crime check at 509-456-2233.>>
Teenagers charged with murdering Airway Heights father after noise complaint make first appearances
AIRWAY HEIGHTS, Wash. - Two teens have been charged with second-degree murder after investigators say they beat a 53-year-old man to death when he asked them to be quiet early Friday morning in Airway Heights, according to court documents released on Monday. Officers arrived on scene early Friday morning to find two men laying on the ground covered in blood at an apartment complex on Hayford Road.>>
Mother who died after being hit by car in north Spokane Costco parking lot officially identified
SPOKANE, Wash. - The Spokane mother who was hit in the parking lot of Costco on North Division earlier this month has officially been identified by the Spokane County Medical Examiner's Office. 45-year-old Yelena Ivanov was hit by a car in the parking lot on August 16. She was rushed to the hospital in critical condition and passed away nine days later.>>
Trump says 'talking is not the answer' regarding North Korea
WASHINGTON - President Donald Trump says that "Talking is not the answer!" when it comes to North Korea. And he's says the U.S. has paid the North Koreans what he calls "extortion money" for 25 years. Trump's tweet comes on the heels of the North's recent missile test over Japan. The White House isn't immediately responding to questions about the meaning of Trump's tweet.>>
US economy grew at 3 percent rate in Q2, best since 2015
WASHINGTON - The U.S. economy rebounded sharply in the spring, growing at the fastest pace in more than two years amid brisk consumer spending on autos and other goods. The Commerce Department says the gross domestic product, the broadest measure of economic health, grew at an annual rate of 3 percent in the April-June quarter.>>
U.S. Marshals in New Hampshire searching for heavily tattooed escaped inmate
CONCORD, N.H. - Authorities in New Hampshire are seeking the public's help in finding an escaped inmate with tattoos covering his shaved head, face, neck, chest, arm and hands. The U.S. Marshals' New Hampshire Joint Fugitive Task Force says 42-year-old Eric Judkins was an inmate at a halfway house in Manchester.>>
Mad Minute stories from Tuesday, August 29th
Here are the extended versions of the KHQ Local News 11 at 11 Mad Minute stories from Tuesday, August 29th.>>
One man shot and another on the run in drive by shooting
According to Spokane Police, two men got into a fight outside the Hico Market at 9th and Perry with one man pulling out a gun and shooting the other in the leg. The gunman took off but police do not think there is a threat to the public. The victim has been rushed to the hospital by ambulance. If you have any information, call crime check at 509-456-2233.>>
The Latest: Guam officials say no change in threat level
(AP) - The Latest on North Korea firing a missile over Japan (all times local): 11:30 a.m. Officials on Guam say the threat level did not change and people in the U.S. territory were safe after North Korea's missile launch over Japan and into the northern Pacific Ocean.>>
The Latest: Death toll from Harvey rises to at least 18
HOUSTON (AP) - The Latest on Tropical Storm Harvey (all times local): The death toll from Harvey has risen to at least 18 as three more fatalities have been confirmed in the Houston area. The Harris County Institute of Forensic Sciences updated its storm-related deaths Tuesday night to include an 89-year-old woman, Agnes Stanley, who was found floating in 4 feet (1.2 meters) of floodwater in a home.>>
School bus, pickup collide at Boise intersection
(AP) - Officials say a school bus with 45 children aboard has collided with a pickup truck in Boise, but none of the school children appear to have sustained serious injuries. Boise Police Department spokeswoman Haley Williams says the collision occurred at about 1:30 p.m. Tuesday and involved a bus from Borah High School going to Dennis Technical Education Center.>>
How one Colbert elementary school without air-conditioning plans to keep students cool
COLBERT, Wash. - In one week, students in the Mead School District will return to the classroom. At Midway Elementary School, things will look a lot different; the school is currently being renovated.“A lot has happened over the summer,” said Principal Josh Westermann.>>
