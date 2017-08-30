Maryland school bans Washington Redskins attire

A private school in Maryland has instructed students they can not wear anything related to The Washington Redskins.

Green Acres School in Bethesda has changed their dress policy to now prohibit students and staff from wearing clothing with the Redskins name or logo.

The decision came after a year of discussions in the school community. Others don't agree that the logo is offensive and cite a 2016 newspaper survey..

"Last year The Washington Post did a poll and they found 9 out of 10 Native Americans in 48 states either found the name not offensive or actually supported the use of the name by the Washington football team," Sports Talk Radio Host Andy Pollin said.

The restrictions on wearing Redskins gear to school applies only to Green Acres School. The Montgomery County public school system has its own dress code but makes no specific restrictions on Redskins apparel.