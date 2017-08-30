WATCH: D.C. woman throws a cup of her own urine on bus driver

A D.C. woman has turned herself in to Metro Transit Police after throwing a cup of her own urine at a bus driver.



It happened Saturday afternoon as the woman was getting off the bus. Video from the metro bus shows the woman at the door, turning, and then tossing a cup of liquid at the driver.



The woman said she was angry at the Metro System and the driver was being rude. She said she was running late for an appointment and had to relieve herself.

"I was asking her why are you being so mean to the customers on the bus? she was waving me off and flicking me off and I said ma'am you don't have to do that," the unidentified woman told local media. "I had to go to the bathroom real bad, I did, I had to go to the bathroom real, real bad you know what I'm saying? So I peed in the cup. I peed in the cup and I was going to pour it out."



Instead, she threw it at the bus driver.



The woman says she wants to apologize to the driver. It is unclear whether the woman will face charges.

The driver was taken to a hospital and "decontaminated" and the bus was taken out of service for cleaning.