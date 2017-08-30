WATCH: D.C. woman throws a cup of her own urine on bus driver - Spokane, North Idaho News & Weather KHQ.com

WATCH: D.C. woman throws a cup of her own urine on bus driver

WASHINGTON, D.C. -

A D.C. woman has turned herself in to Metro Transit Police after throwing a cup of her own urine at a bus driver. 

It happened Saturday afternoon as the woman was getting off the bus. Video from the metro bus shows the woman at the door, turning, and then tossing a cup of liquid at the driver. 

The woman said she was angry at the Metro System and the driver was being rude. She said she was running late for an appointment and had to relieve herself.

"I was asking her why are you being so mean to the customers on the bus? she was waving me off and flicking me off and I said ma'am you don't have to do that," the unidentified woman told local media. "I had to go to the bathroom real bad, I did, I had to go to the bathroom real, real bad you know what I'm saying? So I peed in the cup. I peed in the cup and I was going to pour it out."

Instead, she threw it at the bus driver. 

The woman says she wants to apologize to the driver. It is unclear whether the woman will face charges. 

The driver was taken to a hospital and "decontaminated" and the bus was taken out of service for cleaning. 

  If you bought Honest products, Jessica Alba's company owes you money; Here's how to claim it

    KHQ.COM - Jessica Alba's Health and Wellness company, Honest.com, is on the hook to pay back more than $7 Million to customers who allege "Honest" was anything but. If you are a United States resident who purchased certain Honest Diapering, Cleaning, or Personal Care products, you may be entitled to either a check or a Credit usable at Honest.com. 

  PHOTOS: McConnell Hotel in uptown Kellogg burns down

    KELLOGG, Idaho - Multiple buildings caught fire Tuesday afternoon in uptown Kellogg, including the historic McConnell Hotel, which is a complete loss. Video sent to us from viewers shows the McConnell Hotel completely engulfed in flames. When crews finally got the flames under control, the building was just a shell. 

  Bonner Co. Deputies: Puyallup man murders Spokane Valley cab driver

    BONNER COUNTY, Idaho - The Bonner County Sheriff's Office arrested a 19-year-old Puyallup man and charged him with murdering a 22-year-old Spokane cab driver because he said he mad after being denied entry into Gonzaga University.  The Sheriff's Office says Jacob Coleman flew from Seattle to Spokane on Monday with the intention of starting a new semester at Gonzaga University.

  Spokane Police on shooting call switch gears to search for naked father of unattended children

    SPOKANE, Wash. - Spokane Police officers responding to a shooting call at 9th and Perry Tuesday night were notified by a citizen of three young children who had been left unattended at their home for several hours.  Officers located the children and began to look for the parents. They learned that a report several hours earlier of a naked man running through Liberty Park might be the father of the children.

  Maryland school bans Washington Redskins attire

    WASHINGTON, D.C. - A private school in Maryland has instructed students they can not wear anything related to The Washington Redskins. Green Acres School in Bethesda has changed their dress policy to now prohibit students and staff from wearing clothing with the Redskins name or logo.  The decision came after a year of discussions in the school community.

  PHOTOS: McConnell Hotel in uptown Kellogg burns down

    KELLOGG, Idaho - Multiple buildings caught fire Tuesday afternoon in uptown Kellogg, including the historic McConnell Hotel, which is a complete loss. Video sent to us from viewers shows the McConnell Hotel completely engulfed in flames. When crews finally got the flames under control, the building was just a shell. 

