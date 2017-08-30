Spokane Police on shooting call switch gears to search for naked father of unattended children

Spokane Police officers responding to a shooting call at 9th and Perry Tuesday night were notified by a citizen of three young children who had been left unattended at their home for several hours.

Officers located the children and began to look for the parents. They learned that a report several hours earlier of a naked man running through Liberty Park might be the father of the children. A search began for the man with help from Spokane County's Air1 helicopter and the man was located near Altamont and I-90.

The man, who was determined to be the father of the children, was disoriented and dehydrated and taken to the hospital for treatment.

"This is just one of many calls where our officers are asked to care for the safety and well-being of members of our community, of all ages," Detective Ben Green said in a release. "By the end of this incident, patrol officers were able once again to ensure the safety of everyone involved."