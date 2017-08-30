No alcohol sales to general ticket holders at WSU football games - Spokane, North Idaho News & Weather KHQ.com

No alcohol sales to general ticket holders at WSU football games

Posted: Updated:
No alcohol sales to general ticket holders at WSU FB games No alcohol sales to general ticket holders at WSU FB games
PULLMAN, Wash. -

(AP) - Alcohol will not be sold to general ticket holders at Washington State University football games this season.

A year ago, the school asked the Washington State Liquor and Cannabis Board about expanding liquor sales throughout Martin Stadium's non-student section.

The Lewiston Tribune reports that the university has not yet responded to a list of questions from the board about that request, and has decided to study the matter further.

Currently, alcohol sales are allowed at designated areas outside the stadium before games and during halftime. In the stadium, alcohol is served only to those with club seats and in suites.

University spokesman Phil Weiler says the school will likely not decide whether to resubmit the request for additional sales until the end of the academic year.

___

Information from: Lewiston Tribune, http://www.lmtribune.com

(Copyright 2017 The Associated Press. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten or redistributed.)

8/30/2017 9:01:51 AM (GMT -7:00)

  • Most Popular StoriesMost Popular StoriesMore>>

  • If you bought Honest products, Jessica Alba's company owes you money; Here's how to claim it

    If you bought Honest products, Jessica Alba's company owes you money; Here's how to claim it

    Thursday, August 24 2017 3:16 PM EDT2017-08-24 19:16:48 GMT

    KHQ.COM - Jessica Alba's Health and Wellness company, Honest.com, is on the hook to pay back more than $7 Million to customers who allege "Honest" was anything but. If you are a United States resident who purchased certain Honest Diapering, Cleaning, or Personal Care products, you may be entitled to either a check or a Credit usable at Honest.com. 

    >>

    KHQ.COM - Jessica Alba's Health and Wellness company, Honest.com, is on the hook to pay back more than $7 Million to customers who allege "Honest" was anything but. If you are a United States resident who purchased certain Honest Diapering, Cleaning, or Personal Care products, you may be entitled to either a check or a Credit usable at Honest.com. 

    >>

  • PHOTOS: McConnell Hotel in uptown Kellogg burns down

    PHOTOS: McConnell Hotel in uptown Kellogg burns down

    Wednesday, August 30 2017 10:38 AM EDT2017-08-30 14:38:25 GMT

    KELLOGG, Idaho - Multiple buildings caught fire Tuesday afternoon in uptown Kellogg, including the historic McConnell Hotel, which is a complete loss. Video sent to us from viewers shows the McConnell Hotel completely engulfed in flames. When crews finally got the flames under control, the building was just a shell. 

    >>

    KELLOGG, Idaho - Multiple buildings caught fire Tuesday afternoon in uptown Kellogg, including the historic McConnell Hotel, which is a complete loss. Video sent to us from viewers shows the McConnell Hotel completely engulfed in flames. When crews finally got the flames under control, the building was just a shell. 

    >>

  • Bonner Co. Deputies: Puyallup man murders Spokane Valley cab driver

    Bonner Co. Deputies: Puyallup man murders Spokane Valley cab driver

    Tuesday, August 29 2017 8:34 PM EDT2017-08-30 00:34:38 GMT

    BONNER COUNTY, Idaho - The Bonner County Sheriff's Office arrested a 19-year-old Puyallup man and charged him with murdering a 22-year-old Spokane cab driver because he said he mad after being denied entry into Gonzaga University.  The Sheriff's Office says Jacob Coleman flew from Seattle to Spokane on Monday with the intention of starting a new semester at Gonzaga University.

    >>

    BONNER COUNTY, Idaho - The Bonner County Sheriff's Office arrested a 19-year-old Puyallup man and charged him with murdering a 22-year-old Spokane cab driver because he said he mad after being denied entry into Gonzaga University.  The Sheriff's Office says Jacob Coleman flew from Seattle to Spokane on Monday with the intention of starting a new semester at Gonzaga University.

    >>
    •   
HD DOPPLER 6i
/
7-Day ForecastWeather PixSchool ClosuresBargain BlitzGarden Report

  • Top Stories from KHQHomeMore>>

  • 8-year-old donates favorite doll to Hurricane Harvey victims

    8-year-old donates favorite doll to Hurricane Harvey victims

    Wednesday, August 30 2017 6:12 PM EDT2017-08-30 22:12:13 GMT
    Courtesy E.J. BiceCourtesy E.J. Bice

    NEW ORLEANS, Louis. - An 8-year-old little girl has decided to lend a helping hand to children struggling to cope with the devastation of Hurricane Harvey.   Lilly overheard her parents, E.J. and Melissa Bice, discussing a trip to Houston to help those badly in need, and decided she wanted to make an impact as well. The Bice family lost everything owned when Katrina hit in 2005. E.J. Bice said when conditions worsened in Texas, a friend 

    >>

    NEW ORLEANS, Louis. - An 8-year-old little girl has decided to lend a helping hand to children struggling to cope with the devastation of Hurricane Harvey.   Lilly overheard her parents, E.J. and Melissa Bice, discussing a trip to Houston to help those badly in need, and decided she wanted to make an impact as well. The Bice family lost everything owned when Katrina hit in 2005. E.J. Bice said when conditions worsened in Texas, a friend 

    >>

  • No alcohol sales to general ticket holders at WSU football games

    No alcohol sales to general ticket holders at WSU football games

    Wednesday, August 30 2017 5:48 PM EDT2017-08-30 21:48:24 GMT
    No alcohol sales to general ticket holders at WSU FB gamesNo alcohol sales to general ticket holders at WSU FB games

    PULLMAN, Wash. (AP) - Alcohol will not be sold to general ticket holders at Washington State University football games this season. A year ago, the school asked the Washington State Liquor and Cannabis Board about expanding liquor sales throughout Martin Stadium's non-student section. The Lewiston Tribune reports that the university has not yet responded to a list of questions from the board about that request, and has decided to study the matter further.

    >>

    PULLMAN, Wash. (AP) - Alcohol will not be sold to general ticket holders at Washington State University football games this season. A year ago, the school asked the Washington State Liquor and Cannabis Board about expanding liquor sales throughout Martin Stadium's non-student section. The Lewiston Tribune reports that the university has not yet responded to a list of questions from the board about that request, and has decided to study the matter further.

    >>

  • Spokane Police on shooting call switch gears to search for naked father of unattended children

    Spokane Police on shooting call switch gears to search for naked father of unattended children

    Wednesday, August 30 2017 4:49 PM EDT2017-08-30 20:49:28 GMT

    SPOKANE, Wash. - Spokane Police officers responding to a shooting call at 9th and Perry Tuesday night were notified by a citizen of three young children who had been left unattended at their home for several hours.  Officers located the children and began to look for the parents. They learned that a report several hours earlier of a naked man running through Liberty Park might be the father of the children.

    >>

    SPOKANE, Wash. - Spokane Police officers responding to a shooting call at 9th and Perry Tuesday night were notified by a citizen of three young children who had been left unattended at their home for several hours.  Officers located the children and began to look for the parents. They learned that a report several hours earlier of a naked man running through Liberty Park might be the father of the children.

    >>
    •   