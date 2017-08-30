Mad Minute stories from Wednesday, August 30th

ATLANTIC CITY, N.J. (AP) -- Authorities have solved the mystery of how an alligator ended up in a swimming pool at a motel on the New Jersey shore.

They say the 3-foot-long (0.91-meter-long) alligator found Aug. 15 at the Bayview Inn & Suites in Atlantic City was part of a rap video filmed there by two men. The alligator was found when police conducted a raid at the site.

Items found during the raid led to the arrest Tuesday of the two men on armed robbery charges. Authorities say they robbed homes in two nearby towns in the days before the alligator was found.

Animal control workers safely lifted the alligator from the pool, and it's now at a zoo in Cape May County. Officials plan to move it to a reserve in Florida.

----------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------

DEVILS TOWER, Wyo. (AP) -- Just like in the science-fiction movie "Close Encounters of the Third Kind," UFO enthusiasts are being drawn to a strange geological formation in Wyoming.

Devils Tower played a key role in the well-known UFO film that came out 40 years ago this year. The first Devils Tower UFO Rendezvous will be held at the site from Sept. 14-16.

The formation is actually the solidified core of an ancient volcano.

Experts on UFOs will speak at the convention.

Organizer Brian Olson tells KOTA-TV that there's a fun side, too, with plans for a parade, live music and barbecue cook-off.

Devils Tower stands more than 800 feet (243 meters) tall and can be seen for miles.



----------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------

PAJARITO MESA, N.M. (AP) -- A New Mexico man is facing aggravated assault charges after authorities say he used an AK-47 to shoot out the tires of a man he accused of stealing his horses.

Court records show that David Derringer was arrested Saturday shortly following a bizarre chain of events involving free-ranging horses in a rural area near Albuquerque.

According to a criminal complaint, Derringer spotted two horses he claimed to have owned on the property of Isidro Ruiz. Derringer told Bernalillo County deputies that he cut Ruiz's fence line and freed his horses.

The complaint says Ruiz returned and tried to block Derringer from leaving. The complaint says that's when Derringer pulled out his assault rifle and shot out two of Ruiz's tires.

It was not known if Derringer had an attorney.

----------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------

OSSINING, N.Y. (AP) -- An orange tabby named Tiger is enjoying his role as one of the last cats living at New York's Sing Sing Correctional Facility.

The prison north of New York City once had hundreds of resident felines freely roaming its buildings and grounds. Today, fewer than a dozen remain.

Sing Sing is where Julius and Ethel Rosenberg were executed in 1953 after their espionage convictions. Tiger broke into the maximum-security facility about a decade ago.

The Wall Street Journal says Tiger turns his nose up at tuna from the mess hall but will gladly chow down on tuna that inmates buy for him at the commissary.

Tiger obeys the officers and once scared a groundhog away from lettuce in the prison garden.

Inmate Jermaine Archer says Tiger is getting old, fat and slow. But Archer adds: "We love him."

----------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------

ATLANTA (AP) -- Sixteen postal workers in Atlanta and the surrounding area accepted bribes to deliver packages of cocaine, federal prosecutors said Wednesday.

In exchange for bribery payments, the postal workers provided special addresses on their routes where the drugs could be shipped and then intercepted the packages and delivered them to a person they believed was a drug trafficker using the postal system to ship multiple kilograms of cocaine at a time into the area, U.S. Attorney John Horn said.

But it was actually a sting operation: The supposed drug trafficker was working with law enforcement and the packages contained fake drugs.

"Postal employees are entrusted with a vital function in our communities. They often are visiting people's homes and having personal interaction with our citizens," Horn said. "The defendants in this case allegedly breached that critical trust by accepting work from somebody that they believed to be a drug dealer. For a simple few extra bucks in their pockets, they were willing to not only bring what they believed to be dangerous drugs into our communities, but they also jeopardized the safety of their co-workers and the residents they served."

Some of the postal workers recruited others to join the trafficking scheme and got extra money for packages delivered by their recruits, Horn said.

Another man, who was not a postal worker, was also charged after prosecutors said he introduced some of the postal workers to the supposed drug trafficker and coordinated logistics of the plan in exchange for money.

The multiyear investigation developed after the FBI learned while pursuing other cases that dealers were using the postal system to move drugs and avoid law enforcement detection, Horn said.

The 16 postal workers and the other man were charged in three separate indictments that were unsealed Tuesday.

"While the vast majority of U.S. Postal Service personnel are hard-working and trustworthy individuals who are dedicated to delivering mail and would never consider engaging in criminal behavior, these charges reflect the select few who decided to betray the trust," said Paul Bowman, special agent in charge of the Atlanta area office of the U.S. Postal Service, Office of Inspector General.

The postal workers charged include 15 letter carriers and one clerk who worked for post offices in Atlanta, Decatur, Doraville, Marietta, Riverdale and Sandy Springs.

"There's been an increased number of occurrences across the country where postal service carriers have been subjected to violence," Horn said. "What you can imagine is that the intersection of drug activity with having a postal carrier out in the community is something that leads to just a potential for violence that's really unacceptable."

----------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------

GUILFORD, Vt. (AP) -- Vermont State Police say a Maine woman and two goats that were riding in her car were unhurt when she crashed after falling asleep while traveling on an interstate in Guilford.

Rescue crews were called to the one-vehicle crash at about 6 a.m. Wednesday.

Police say the northbound car driven by 70-year-old Anne Mayer, of Raymond, Maine, drifted into the median and hit the beginning of a guardrail. The car got stuck on the guardrail, and neither Mayer nor her goats were injured.

Police did not say why Mayer was traveling with goats in her car.

----------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------

WASHINGTON (AP) - Police in Washington are looking for a woman they say urinated in a cup on a bus before pouring it on the driver.

News outlets report Metro Transit Police say surveillance video shows the woman throwing the cup at the driver Saturday evening before exiting at a stop and running away. Authorities believe she relieved herself on the back of the bus near other passengers.

Metro spokeswoman Sherri Ly says the passenger was getting off when the bus operator told her, "Have a nice day." She responded, "Are you talking to me?" After the driver replied "yes," she reached around the driver's plastic shield and dumped the liquid.

The driver went to a hospital for "decontamination," although she wasn't injured.

The local Amalgamated Transit Union says Metro should do more to protect drivers.

----------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------

WEEHAWKEN, N.J. (AP) - Port Authority officials say a bicyclist delivering food who ended up riding through the Lincoln Tunnel was following directions from a phone app.

NJ.com reports the 26-year-old Jersey City man was intercepted by Port Authority police on the New Jersey side of the tunnel around 7:30 p.m. Tuesday. According to Port Authority spokesman Joseph Pentangelo, the man was taking a suggested route on his phone app when he entered the tunnel.

Bicycles are prohibited in the Lincoln Tunnel.

Pentangelo says the man showed officers the app which supported his claim.

The incident didn't cause a major traffic disruption. Pentangelo says the man has been issued a traffic summons for trespass.

----------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------



(New York Daily News) Watch that first step.

A man delivering a tire to a Brooklyn repair shop was swallowed by a small sinkhole that sucked up his right leg.

Steven Suarez was pushing a hand truck and crossing a street in Clinton Hill shortly after 11 a.m. when the ground gave way beneath his feet and trapped him in the crosswalk for nearly an hour.

"It was terrifying," said Suarez, 33, of Staten Island. "I didn't know what was going on. I didn't know whether I was going to sink into the floor or what was happening. I was scared. It was my whole entire right leg, up until my tailbone basically."

Suarez was making a delivery for his job at Kings County Auto Body a block and a half away when his leg went through the hole at Myrtle Ave. and Walworth St., authorities said.

Firefighters gingerly worked to free his limb as onlookers videotaped and photographed the spectacle.

"There were cars speeding and passing me, and the pedestrians were trying to stop them," Suarez said. "Then the police came and they were controlling the traffic around me until the fire department came down.

"It was five to 10 minutes. But when I was down there, I wasn't paying attention to the time, I just wanted to get out."

Joe Grunbaum, 32, who works with Suarez, ran to the scene when he heard about the accident.

A crowd of people quickly formed and tried to figure out how to help Suarez out of his predicament.

Rescuers can be seen on video gently pulling Suarez out of the hole. He appears to lose his right sneaker in the process.

"He seemed to be in a lot of pain. His face looked like he was in pain," Grunbaum said.

"His right leg was all the way in up to his thigh, his left leg. He was down on his knee. It almost looked like he didn't even have a leg."

Construction worker Danny Flores, 26, was on his lunch break when he spotted Suarez standing in the street with his hand truck, trying to dislodge his foot.

"I was like, what the hell is wrong with that guy? Because his leg was here, but he wasn't moving at all."

After Suarez was freed, city Department of Environmental Protection workers brought jack hammers in to repair the crevice.

An initial investigation of the water mains and sewers at the intersection indicated all are operating properly, officials said. The 5-inch wide, 2-foot deep sinkhole will be filled with asphalt.

"I was supposed to drive today and my boss said it's not raining yet, walk," Suarez said. "And I walked. I was supposed to drive. I wish I did drive."

----------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------

CENTER RIDGE, Ark. -- You think you have a pampered pet? A couple in Center Ridge, Arkansas just built a whole bedroom -- for their pet cow.

Stan and Shannon Flowers own a one-ton cow named Holly.

Holly's mother died giving birth, and Holly almost died, too; she had to be bottle-fed for several weeks.

But she's just fine now -- and even finer, now that Stan built an entire private room for Holly with his own hands.

The local Home Depot sold all the building supplies for Holly's room. Folks there say they're dying to see it.