8-year-old donates favorite doll to Hurricane Harvey victims

An 8-year-old little girl has decided to lend a helping hand to children struggling to cope with the devastation of Hurricane Harvey.

Lilly overheard her parents, E.J. and Melissa Bice, discussing a trip to Houston to help those badly in need, and decided she wanted to make an impact as well.

The Bice family lost everything owned when Katrina hit in 2005.

E.J. Bice said when conditions worsened in Texas, a friend suggested that his family should go down to help. Bice said he was unable to because of work.

His daughter, Lilly, overheard the conversation. She went to her room, gathered up a bag of her toys, and suggested that she donate them to victims.

One toy Lilly suggested to donate stands out the most- her favorite doll.

Attached to the doll, Lilly wrote a note to the doll's future owner:

"Dear Little Girl, I hope you like my new doll and her things. Take good care of her and have fun. She was a good friend to me and will be an friend to you."

Lilly signed her note with a heart, and her father posted a picture of the doll to his Facebook page.

