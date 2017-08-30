8-year-old donates favorite doll to Hurricane Harvey victims

8-year-old donates favorite doll to Hurricane Harvey victimsPosted: Updated:
If you bought Honest products, Jessica Alba's company owes you money; Here's how to claim it
KHQ.COM - Jessica Alba's Health and Wellness company, Honest.com, is on the hook to pay back more than $7 Million to customers who allege "Honest" was anything but. If you are a United States resident who purchased certain Honest Diapering, Cleaning, or Personal Care products, you may be entitled to either a check or a Credit usable at Honest.com.>>
PHOTOS: McConnell Hotel in uptown Kellogg burns down
KELLOGG, Idaho - Multiple buildings caught fire Tuesday afternoon in uptown Kellogg, including the historic McConnell Hotel, which is a complete loss. Video sent to us from viewers shows the McConnell Hotel completely engulfed in flames. When crews finally got the flames under control, the building was just a shell.>>
Bonner Co. Deputies: Puyallup man murders Spokane Valley cab driver
BONNER COUNTY, Idaho - The Bonner County Sheriff's Office arrested a 19-year-old Puyallup man and charged him with murdering a 22-year-old Spokane cab driver because he said he mad after being denied entry into Gonzaga University. The Sheriff's Office says Jacob Coleman flew from Seattle to Spokane on Monday with the intention of starting a new semester at Gonzaga University.>>
Spokane Police on shooting call switch gears to search for naked father of unattended children
SPOKANE, Wash. - Spokane Police officers responding to a shooting call at 9th and Perry Tuesday night were notified by a citizen of three young children who had been left unattended at their home for several hours. Officers located the children and began to look for the parents. They learned that a report several hours earlier of a naked man running through Liberty Park might be the father of the children.>>
U.S. Marshals in New Hampshire searching for heavily tattooed escaped inmate
CONCORD, N.H. - Authorities in New Hampshire are seeking the public's help in finding an escaped inmate with tattoos covering his shaved head, face, neck, chest, arm and hands. The U.S. Marshals' New Hampshire Joint Fugitive Task Force says 42-year-old Eric Judkins was an inmate at a halfway house in Manchester.>>
Teenagers charged with murdering Airway Heights father after noise complaint make first appearances
AIRWAY HEIGHTS, Wash. - Two teens have been charged with second-degree murder after investigators say they beat a 53-year-old man to death when he asked them to be quiet early Friday morning in Airway Heights, according to court documents released on Monday. Officers arrived on scene early Friday morning to find two men laying on the ground covered in blood at an apartment complex on Hayford Road.>>
8-year-old donates favorite doll to Hurricane Harvey victims
NEW ORLEANS, Louis. - An 8-year-old little girl has decided to lend a helping hand to children struggling to cope with the devastation of Hurricane Harvey. Lilly overheard her parents, E.J. and Melissa Bice, discussing a trip to Houston to help those badly in need, and decided she wanted to make an impact as well. The Bice family lost everything owned when Katrina hit in 2005. E.J. Bice said when conditions worsened in Texas, a friend>>
No alcohol sales to general ticket holders at WSU football games
PULLMAN, Wash. (AP) - Alcohol will not be sold to general ticket holders at Washington State University football games this season. A year ago, the school asked the Washington State Liquor and Cannabis Board about expanding liquor sales throughout Martin Stadium's non-student section. The Lewiston Tribune reports that the university has not yet responded to a list of questions from the board about that request, and has decided to study the matter further.>>
WATCH: D.C. woman throws a cup of her own urine on bus driver
WASHINGTON, D.C. - A D.C. woman has turned herself in to Metro Transit Police after throwing a cup of her own urine at a bus driver. It happened Saturday afternoon as the woman was getting off the bus. Video from the metro bus shows the woman at the door, turning, and then tossing a cup of liquid at the driver.>>
Maryland school bans Washington Redskins attire
WASHINGTON, D.C. - A private school in Maryland has instructed students they can not wear anything related to The Washington Redskins. Green Acres School in Bethesda has changed their dress policy to now prohibit students and staff from wearing clothing with the Redskins name or logo. The decision came after a year of discussions in the school community.>>
PHOTOS: McConnell Hotel in uptown Kellogg burns down
KELLOGG, Idaho - Multiple buildings caught fire Tuesday afternoon in uptown Kellogg, including the historic McConnell Hotel, which is a complete loss. Video sent to us from viewers shows the McConnell Hotel completely engulfed in flames. When crews finally got the flames under control, the building was just a shell.>>
Trump says 'talking is not the answer' regarding North Korea
WASHINGTON - President Donald Trump says that "Talking is not the answer!" when it comes to North Korea. And he's says the U.S. has paid the North Koreans what he calls "extortion money" for 25 years. Trump's tweet comes on the heels of the North's recent missile test over Japan. The White House isn't immediately responding to questions about the meaning of Trump's tweet.>>
US economy grew at 3 percent rate in Q2, best since 2015
WASHINGTON - The U.S. economy rebounded sharply in the spring, growing at the fastest pace in more than two years amid brisk consumer spending on autos and other goods. The Commerce Department says the gross domestic product, the broadest measure of economic health, grew at an annual rate of 3 percent in the April-June quarter.>>
U.S. Marshals in New Hampshire searching for heavily tattooed escaped inmate
CONCORD, N.H. - Authorities in New Hampshire are seeking the public's help in finding an escaped inmate with tattoos covering his shaved head, face, neck, chest, arm and hands. The U.S. Marshals' New Hampshire Joint Fugitive Task Force says 42-year-old Eric Judkins was an inmate at a halfway house in Manchester.>>
Bonner Co. Deputies: Puyallup man murders Spokane Valley cab driver
BONNER COUNTY, Idaho - The Bonner County Sheriff's Office arrested a 19-year-old Puyallup man and charged him with murdering a 22-year-old Spokane cab driver because he said he mad after being denied entry into Gonzaga University. The Sheriff's Office says Jacob Coleman flew from Seattle to Spokane on Monday with the intention of starting a new semester at Gonzaga University.>>
