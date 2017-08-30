J.J. Watt announces Hurricane Harvey fundraising relief has surp - Spokane, North Idaho News & Weather KHQ.com

J.J. Watt announces Hurricane Harvey fundraising relief has surpassed $7 million

Posted: Updated:
by Lexi Perry, Producer

HOUSTON, Texas - -

Houston Texans defensive lineman J.J. Watt announced Wednesday that his donation drive for Hurricane Harvey relief has raised over $7 million.

The 28-year-old Wisconsin native began his fundraising push Sunday evening, originally seeking $200,000.

Each day, he's posted videos raising his goal as each one is accomplished. 

"Hurricane Harvey has taken a catastrophic toll on our great city, while leaving many stranded and in need of assistance," Watt writes on the crowdfunding site. "We must come together and collectively help rebuild the aspects of our community members' lives that were damaged or lost. Any donation that you can spare, no matter how large or small, is greatly appreciated." 

To donate to his cause, click here: https://www.youcaring.com/victimsofhurricaneharvey-915053

    •   