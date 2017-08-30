FBI offers reward for 'Double Hat Bandit'

The FBI is offering up to $10,000 for information leading to the identification, arrest and conviction of a serial bank robber dubbed the "Double Hat Bandit." The man, who wears two hats during his crimes, is responsible for at least 13 bank robberies inside grocery stores in Washington, Utah, Idaho, Oregon, and Colorado. He is believed to be responsible for three bank robberies in Spokane this year: two on January 3, and one on June 27. The FBI is working with the Spokane Police Department to investigate. If you recognize him or have any information, please call the FBI tipline at (801) 579-6480.