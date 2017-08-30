Brewery shipping water instead of beer for Harvey relief

Brewery shipping water instead of beer for Harvey reliefPosted: Updated:
If you bought Honest products, Jessica Alba's company owes you money; Here's how to claim it
KHQ.COM - Jessica Alba's Health and Wellness company, Honest.com, is on the hook to pay back more than $7 Million to customers who allege "Honest" was anything but. If you are a United States resident who purchased certain Honest Diapering, Cleaning, or Personal Care products, you may be entitled to either a check or a Credit usable at Honest.com.>>
PHOTOS: McConnell Hotel in uptown Kellogg burns down
KELLOGG, Idaho - Multiple buildings caught fire Tuesday afternoon in uptown Kellogg, including the historic McConnell Hotel, which is a complete loss. Video sent to us from viewers shows the McConnell Hotel completely engulfed in flames. When crews finally got the flames under control, the building was just a shell.>>
Spokane Police on shooting call switch gears to search for naked father of unattended children
SPOKANE, Wash. - Spokane Police officers responding to a shooting call at 9th and Perry Tuesday night were notified by a citizen of three young children who had been left unattended at their home for several hours. Officers located the children and began to look for the parents. They learned that a report several hours earlier of a naked man running through Liberty Park might be the father of the children.>>
Bonner Co. Deputies: Puyallup man murders Spokane Valley cab driver
BONNER COUNTY, Idaho - The Bonner County Sheriff's Office arrested a 19-year-old Puyallup man and charged him with murdering a 22-year-old Spokane cab driver because he said he mad after being denied entry into Gonzaga University. The Sheriff's Office says Jacob Coleman flew from Seattle to Spokane on Monday with the intention of starting a new semester at Gonzaga University.>>
Teenagers charged with murdering Airway Heights father after noise complaint make first appearances
AIRWAY HEIGHTS, Wash. - Two teens have been charged with second-degree murder after investigators say they beat a 53-year-old man to death when he asked them to be quiet early Friday morning in Airway Heights, according to court documents released on Monday. Officers arrived on scene early Friday morning to find two men laying on the ground covered in blood at an apartment complex on Hayford Road.>>
U.S. Marshals in New Hampshire searching for heavily tattooed escaped inmate
CONCORD, N.H. - Authorities in New Hampshire are seeking the public's help in finding an escaped inmate with tattoos covering his shaved head, face, neck, chest, arm and hands. The U.S. Marshals' New Hampshire Joint Fugitive Task Force says 42-year-old Eric Judkins was an inmate at a halfway house in Manchester.>>
The Latest: Seattle case challenges transgender military ban
The American Civil Liberties Union has filed a lawsuit challenging President Donald Trump's ban on transgender individuals joining the military BALTIMORE (AP) - The Latest on lawsuits challenging President Donald Trump's ban on transgender people joining the military (all times local): 12:50 p.m. A soldier based in Washington state and two young men who hope to enlist are among those challenging President Donald Trump's ban.>>
Black bear put down after visit to Billings neighborhood
BILLINGS, Mont. (AP) - A cinnamon-colored black bear was captured and euthanized after wandering through a Billings neighborhood eating apples and visiting Beartooth Elementary School. Fish, Wildlife and Parks spokesman Bob Gibson says the sub-adult bear fell backward from a tree after being hit by a tranquilizer dart Wednesday morning, causing internal injuries. Billings Police Lt. Mark Cady says the bear was spotted on a bike path in>>
UFO enthusiasts heading to Wyoming for upcoming rendezvous
DEVILS TOWER, Wyo. (AP) - Just like in the science-fiction movie "Close Encounters of the Third Kind," UFO enthusiasts are being drawn to a strange geological formation in Wyoming. Devils Tower played a key role in the well-known UFO film that came out 40 years ago this year. The first Devils Tower UFO Rendezvous will be held at the site from Sept. 14-16. The formation is actually the solidified core of an ancient volcano. Experts on>>
Brewery shipping water instead of beer for Harvey relief
CARTERSVILLE, Ga. (AP) - An Anheuser-Busch brewery in Georgia is shipping canned drinking water to the American Red Cross to help Hurricane Harvey relief efforts in Texas and Louisiana. The St. Louis-based beer giant says a truckload of water from its Cartersville, Georgia, brewery arrived in Baton Rouge, Louisiana, Monday. More truckloads are scheduled to arrive in Arlington, Texas. More than 155,000 cans of water are being sent in total. Anheuser-Busch sa...>>
The Latest: Confined for 3 days by floods, man goes fishing
HOUSTON (AP) - The Latest on Tropical Storm Harvey (all times local): 5:20 p.m. Xyrius Langston stood at the edge of a pond in the Houston suburb of Missouri City holding a fishing rod. Several family members were fishing nearby. It was the third pond they had visited Wednesday, looking for something to bite. Langston's family spent three days inside their home in Missouri City as the floods outside reached their driveway.>>
FBI offers reward for 'Double Hat Bandit'
SPOKANE, Wash. - The FBI is offering up to $10,000 for information leading to the identification, arrest and conviction of a serial bank robber dubbed the "Double Hat Bandit." The man, who wears two hats during his crimes, is responsible for at least 13 bank robberies inside grocery stores in Washington, Utah, Idaho, Oregon, and Colorado. He is believed to be responsible for three bank robberies in Spokane this year: two on January 3,>>
Manito Tap House, The Blackbird, & No-Li Brewhouse team up to help Houston
SPOKANE, Wash. - In an effort to help those devastated by Hurricane Harvey in Houston and the surrounding communities, Manito Tap House, the Blackbird, & No-Li Brewhouse have teamed up to raise money for the American Red Cross relief fund. For every pint of No-Li's Red, White & No-Li Pale Ale sold from 8/30-9/5, the locations will donate a dollar and No-Li will match the donation. You can visit their Facebook pages for more>>
8-year-old donates favorite doll to Hurricane Harvey victims
NEW ORLEANS, Louis. - An 8-year-old little girl has decided to lend a helping hand to children struggling to cope with the devastation of Hurricane Harvey. Lilly overheard her parents, E.J. and Melissa Bice, discussing a trip to Houston to help those badly in need, and decided she wanted to make an impact as well. The Bice family lost everything owned when Katrina hit in 2005. E.J. Bice said when conditions worsened in Texas, a friend>>
J.J. Watt announces Hurricane Harvey fundraising relief has surpassed $7 million
HOUSTON, Tex. - Houston Texans defensive lineman J.J. Watt announced Wednesday that his donation drive for Hurricane Harvey relief has raised over $7 million. The 28-year-old Wisconsin native began his fundraising push Sunday evening, originally seeking $200,000. Each day, he's posted videos raising his goal as each one is accomplished. Detailed Update. $6 MILLION! New Goal: $10 Millionhttps://t.co/SR6DmnNbyM>>
No alcohol sales to general ticket holders at WSU football games
PULLMAN, Wash. (AP) - Alcohol will not be sold to general ticket holders at Washington State University football games this season. A year ago, the school asked the Washington State Liquor and Cannabis Board about expanding liquor sales throughout Martin Stadium's non-student section. The Lewiston Tribune reports that the university has not yet responded to a list of questions from the board about that request, and has decided to study the matter further.>>
