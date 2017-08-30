Black bear put down after visit to Billings neighborhood

(AP) - A cinnamon-colored black bear was captured and euthanized after wandering through a Billings neighborhood eating apples and visiting Beartooth Elementary School.

Fish, Wildlife and Parks spokesman Bob Gibson says the sub-adult bear fell backward from a tree after being hit by a tranquilizer dart Wednesday morning, causing internal injuries.

Billings Police Lt. Mark Cady says the bear was spotted on a bike path in the northeastern part of the city before being reported nearly the elementary school. Officers trailed the bear until it climbed over a chain-link fence and settled in someone's backyard.

Wildlife biologist Megan O'Reilly says an apple tree in the yard may have enticed the bear.

8/30/2017 11:14:33 AM (GMT -7:00)