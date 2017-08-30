Friends, family mourn murdered cab driver - Spokane, North Idaho News & Weather KHQ.com

Friends, family mourn murdered cab driver

Posted: Updated:
by Adam Mayer, KHQ Local News Reporter
Gagan Singh Gagan Singh
BONNER COUNTY, Idaho -

It's now been more than 24 hours since a teenager from Western Washington flew to Spokane in hopes of attending Gonzaga.

Instead, he went on a murderous rage.

Police say he hailed a cab at the airport and then took the driver on a wild goose chase, eventually stabbing him to death.

"He deserves everything he's got coming to him, from taking our friend, our loved one, our co-worker and boss.”

Strong words from Brian Campbell, a friend of Gagandeep Singh and fellow cab driver for United Cab.

He says the night his friend, co-worker, and boss was killed he was.

But, he received a text message from Singh’s phone number in a group chat of other United Cab drivers.

Others in the chat asked, “Who typed that?”

Campbell believes it was Jacob Coleman.

“We wholeheartedly believe that Mr. Coleman sent that message whether it be a taunt, but he took the time to put it all in caps so that shows he was aware of what he was doing,” Campbell said.


But this story starts back at Spokane International Airport.

Singh had picked up Coleman not knowing what he was allegedly capable of doing.

For Campbell, he keeps a mounted dash cam, but also a baton and mace to defend him if a situation were to ever escalate.

He knows the risk and still continues to go to work.

“Every cab driver that gets in the cab every day in the back of their minds knows this could be it,” he said, “but we do it because we save lives and make differences and at the end of the night we make sure you have a safe ride home."

But, safety is a two way street.

We’ve been hearing more and more about attacks on passengers especially with the onset of services like Uber and Lyft.

So, how do you protect yourself?

Click here for some tips: http://college.usatoday.com/2015/10/26/uber-safety-tips/

http://www.travelinsurancereview.net/tips-and-advice/travel-safety-tips/taxi-safety-for-travelers-tips/

