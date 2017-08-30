Flagger nearly hit during three-car crash on Hwy 195 constructio - Spokane, North Idaho News & Weather KHQ.com

Flagger nearly hit during three-car crash on Hwy 195 construction zone

Posted: Updated:
by Joe McHale, KHQ Local News Reporter
Connect
WHITMAN COUNTY, Wash. -

One person is in the hospital following a three-car crash on Highway 195 in Whitman County Wednesday.

The crash happened seven miles north of Colfax when a driver didn’t stop for traffic.

“I just threw my stop sign down and turned to run to safety,” said Tamar Arcano. “I was just standing here flagging and I had my stop sign out and the gentleman in the van came to a complete stop. Then I looked up and saw that the truck was not slowing down. He was going pretty fast and went full bore into the back of the van.”

Arcano got to safety in the nick of time. She could have been pinned between the van and her parked car if she didn’t get out of the way.

“I hit the dirt and then I came over to check on injuries,” said Arcano. “Nothing like this has ever happened to me before.”

Arcano and another man helped pull an unconscious driver to safety after smelling gasoline.

The Washington State Patrol in investigating the crash. They say early reports indicate distracted driving is the cause.

The extent of one of the drivers injuries are unknown at this time. 

  • Most Popular StoriesMost Popular StoriesMore>>

  • If you bought Honest products, Jessica Alba's company owes you money; Here's how to claim it

    If you bought Honest products, Jessica Alba's company owes you money; Here's how to claim it

    Thursday, August 24 2017 3:16 PM EDT2017-08-24 19:16:48 GMT

    KHQ.COM - Jessica Alba's Health and Wellness company, Honest.com, is on the hook to pay back more than $7 Million to customers who allege "Honest" was anything but. If you are a United States resident who purchased certain Honest Diapering, Cleaning, or Personal Care products, you may be entitled to either a check or a Credit usable at Honest.com. 

    >>

    KHQ.COM - Jessica Alba's Health and Wellness company, Honest.com, is on the hook to pay back more than $7 Million to customers who allege "Honest" was anything but. If you are a United States resident who purchased certain Honest Diapering, Cleaning, or Personal Care products, you may be entitled to either a check or a Credit usable at Honest.com. 

    >>

  • PHOTOS: McConnell Hotel in uptown Kellogg burns down

    PHOTOS: McConnell Hotel in uptown Kellogg burns down

    Wednesday, August 30 2017 10:38 AM EDT2017-08-30 14:38:25 GMT

    KELLOGG, Idaho - Multiple buildings caught fire Tuesday afternoon in uptown Kellogg, including the historic McConnell Hotel, which is a complete loss. Video sent to us from viewers shows the McConnell Hotel completely engulfed in flames. When crews finally got the flames under control, the building was just a shell. 

    >>

    KELLOGG, Idaho - Multiple buildings caught fire Tuesday afternoon in uptown Kellogg, including the historic McConnell Hotel, which is a complete loss. Video sent to us from viewers shows the McConnell Hotel completely engulfed in flames. When crews finally got the flames under control, the building was just a shell. 

    >>

  • Spokane Police on shooting call switch gears to search for naked father of unattended children

    Spokane Police on shooting call switch gears to search for naked father of unattended children

    Wednesday, August 30 2017 4:49 PM EDT2017-08-30 20:49:28 GMT

    SPOKANE, Wash. - Spokane Police officers responding to a shooting call at 9th and Perry Tuesday night were notified by a citizen of three young children who had been left unattended at their home for several hours.  Officers located the children and began to look for the parents. They learned that a report several hours earlier of a naked man running through Liberty Park might be the father of the children.

    >>

    SPOKANE, Wash. - Spokane Police officers responding to a shooting call at 9th and Perry Tuesday night were notified by a citizen of three young children who had been left unattended at their home for several hours.  Officers located the children and began to look for the parents. They learned that a report several hours earlier of a naked man running through Liberty Park might be the father of the children.

    >>
    •   
HD DOPPLER 6i
/
7-Day ForecastWeather PixSchool ClosuresBargain BlitzGarden Report

  • Top Stories from KHQHomeMore>>

  • Post Falls Police use social media to clear out recovered bicycles

    Post Falls Police use social media to clear out recovered bicycles

    Wednesday, August 30 2017 9:41 PM EDT2017-08-31 01:41:41 GMT

    POST FALLS, Idaho - We always see the Post Falls Police Department post about somebody turning in a missing or found bike and we wanted to find what's being done after it's turned in. After they are turned in, they sit at a bike rack at the Post Falls Police Department waiting desperately for their owner to come get them. Shannon Coder, an evidence technician with the department, says the summer is when they receive the most amounts of 

    >>

    POST FALLS, Idaho - We always see the Post Falls Police Department post about somebody turning in a missing or found bike and we wanted to find what's being done after it's turned in. After they are turned in, they sit at a bike rack at the Post Falls Police Department waiting desperately for their owner to come get them. Shannon Coder, an evidence technician with the department, says the summer is when they receive the most amounts of 

    >>

  • Flagger nearly hit during three-car crash on Hwy 195 construction zone

    Flagger nearly hit during three-car crash on Hwy 195 construction zone

    Wednesday, August 30 2017 9:27 PM EDT2017-08-31 01:27:04 GMT

    WHITMAN COUNTY, Wash. - One person is in the hospital following a three-car crash on Highway 195 in Whitman County Wednesday. The crash happened seven miles north of Colfax when a driver didn’t stop for traffic. “I just threw my stop sign down and turned to run to safety,” said Tamar Arcano. “I was just standing here flagging and I had my stop sign out and the gentleman in the van came to a complete stop. Then I looked up and 

    >>

    WHITMAN COUNTY, Wash. - One person is in the hospital following a three-car crash on Highway 195 in Whitman County Wednesday. The crash happened seven miles north of Colfax when a driver didn’t stop for traffic. “I just threw my stop sign down and turned to run to safety,” said Tamar Arcano. “I was just standing here flagging and I had my stop sign out and the gentleman in the van came to a complete stop. Then I looked up and 

    >>

  • Friends, family mourn murdered cab driver

    Friends, family mourn murdered cab driver

    Wednesday, August 30 2017 9:17 PM EDT2017-08-31 01:17:27 GMT
    Gagan SinghGagan Singh

    BONNER COUNTY, Idaho - It's now been more than 24 hours since a teenager from Western Washington flew to Spokane in hopes of attending Gonzaga. Instead, he went on a murderous rage. Police say he hailed a cab at the airport and then took the driver on a wild goose chase, eventually stabbing him to death. "He deserves everything he's got coming to him, from taking our friend, our loved one, our co-worker and boss.” Strong words 

    >>

    BONNER COUNTY, Idaho - It's now been more than 24 hours since a teenager from Western Washington flew to Spokane in hopes of attending Gonzaga. Instead, he went on a murderous rage. Police say he hailed a cab at the airport and then took the driver on a wild goose chase, eventually stabbing him to death. "He deserves everything he's got coming to him, from taking our friend, our loved one, our co-worker and boss.” Strong words 

    >>
    •   