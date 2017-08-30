Post Falls Police use social media to clear out recovered bicycl - Spokane, North Idaho News & Weather KHQ.com

Post Falls Police use social media to clear out recovered bicycles

Posted: Updated:
by Adam Mayer, KHQ Local News Reporter
POST FALLS, Idaho -

We always see the Post Falls Police Department post about somebody turning in a missing or found bike and we wanted to find what's being done after it's turned in.

After they are turned in, they sit at a bike rack at the Post Falls Police Department waiting desperately for their owner to come get them.

Shannon Coder, an evidence technician with the department, says the summer is when they receive the most amounts of bikes.

“We have taken in 51 bikes so far this year,” Coder said.

She says people loss them for whatever reason, but they’ll hold onto the bikes for 90 days.

“After 90 days if they are not claimed they go to auction,” she said.

The easiest way to get your bike back is to have it registered with the police department, similar to that of having your car registered.

“Bring your bike in, we'll run your serial number and see if it's valid and not stolen and then we can license your bike for you,” Coder said, “that way if your bike ever does become stolen we can get it back to you."

The best part of getting your bike registered, it's free and if you want to go and find your bike check the Post Falls Police Department's Facebook page.

  • Most Popular StoriesMost Popular StoriesMore>>

  • If you bought Honest products, Jessica Alba's company owes you money; Here's how to claim it

    If you bought Honest products, Jessica Alba's company owes you money; Here's how to claim it

    Thursday, August 24 2017 3:16 PM EDT2017-08-24 19:16:48 GMT

    KHQ.COM - Jessica Alba's Health and Wellness company, Honest.com, is on the hook to pay back more than $7 Million to customers who allege "Honest" was anything but. If you are a United States resident who purchased certain Honest Diapering, Cleaning, or Personal Care products, you may be entitled to either a check or a Credit usable at Honest.com. 

    >>

    KHQ.COM - Jessica Alba's Health and Wellness company, Honest.com, is on the hook to pay back more than $7 Million to customers who allege "Honest" was anything but. If you are a United States resident who purchased certain Honest Diapering, Cleaning, or Personal Care products, you may be entitled to either a check or a Credit usable at Honest.com. 

    >>

  • PHOTOS: McConnell Hotel in uptown Kellogg burns down

    PHOTOS: McConnell Hotel in uptown Kellogg burns down

    Wednesday, August 30 2017 10:38 AM EDT2017-08-30 14:38:25 GMT

    KELLOGG, Idaho - Multiple buildings caught fire Tuesday afternoon in uptown Kellogg, including the historic McConnell Hotel, which is a complete loss. Video sent to us from viewers shows the McConnell Hotel completely engulfed in flames. When crews finally got the flames under control, the building was just a shell. 

    >>

    KELLOGG, Idaho - Multiple buildings caught fire Tuesday afternoon in uptown Kellogg, including the historic McConnell Hotel, which is a complete loss. Video sent to us from viewers shows the McConnell Hotel completely engulfed in flames. When crews finally got the flames under control, the building was just a shell. 

    >>

  • Spokane Police on shooting call switch gears to search for naked father of unattended children

    Spokane Police on shooting call switch gears to search for naked father of unattended children

    Wednesday, August 30 2017 4:49 PM EDT2017-08-30 20:49:28 GMT

    SPOKANE, Wash. - Spokane Police officers responding to a shooting call at 9th and Perry Tuesday night were notified by a citizen of three young children who had been left unattended at their home for several hours.  Officers located the children and began to look for the parents. They learned that a report several hours earlier of a naked man running through Liberty Park might be the father of the children.

    >>

    SPOKANE, Wash. - Spokane Police officers responding to a shooting call at 9th and Perry Tuesday night were notified by a citizen of three young children who had been left unattended at their home for several hours.  Officers located the children and began to look for the parents. They learned that a report several hours earlier of a naked man running through Liberty Park might be the father of the children.

    >>
    •   
HD DOPPLER 6i
/
7-Day ForecastWeather PixSchool ClosuresBargain BlitzGarden Report

  • Top Stories from KHQHomeMore>>

  • Friends, family mourn murdered cab driver

    Friends, family mourn murdered cab driver

    Wednesday, August 30 2017 10:01 PM EDT2017-08-31 02:01:09 GMT
    Gagan SinghGagan Singh

    BONNER COUNTY, Idaho - It's now been more than 24 hours since a teenager from Western Washington flew to Spokane in hopes of attending Gonzaga. Instead, he went on a murderous rage. Police say he hailed a cab at the airport and then took the driver on a wild goose chase, eventually stabbing him to death. "He deserves everything he's got coming to him, from taking our friend, our loved one, our co-worker and boss.” Strong words 

    >>

    BONNER COUNTY, Idaho - It's now been more than 24 hours since a teenager from Western Washington flew to Spokane in hopes of attending Gonzaga. Instead, he went on a murderous rage. Police say he hailed a cab at the airport and then took the driver on a wild goose chase, eventually stabbing him to death. "He deserves everything he's got coming to him, from taking our friend, our loved one, our co-worker and boss.” Strong words 

    >>

  • Disneyland Paris apologizes for banning boy from 'princess' experience

    Disneyland Paris apologizes for banning boy from 'princess' experience

    Wednesday, August 30 2017 9:57 PM EDT2017-08-31 01:57:09 GMT
    Courtesy NBC NewsCourtesy NBC News

    DEVON, England - NBC News- Disneyland Paris has apologized to a three-year-old British boy who was told he couldn't dress up as a princess because he's a boy. Noah McLean-Glass is a huge fan of elsa from the hit film "Frozen."  His mother says he loves to wear his "Elsa dress" - even to bed. When his family planned a trip to Disneyland Paris, they thought it would be fun for him to take part in the "princess for a day" event. But his 

    >>

    DEVON, England - NBC News- Disneyland Paris has apologized to a three-year-old British boy who was told he couldn't dress up as a princess because he's a boy. Noah McLean-Glass is a huge fan of elsa from the hit film "Frozen."  His mother says he loves to wear his "Elsa dress" - even to bed. When his family planned a trip to Disneyland Paris, they thought it would be fun for him to take part in the "princess for a day" event. But his 

    >>

  • Post Falls Police use social media to clear out recovered bicycles

    Post Falls Police use social media to clear out recovered bicycles

    Wednesday, August 30 2017 9:41 PM EDT2017-08-31 01:41:41 GMT

    POST FALLS, Idaho - We always see the Post Falls Police Department post about somebody turning in a missing or found bike and we wanted to find what's being done after it's turned in. After they are turned in, they sit at a bike rack at the Post Falls Police Department waiting desperately for their owner to come get them. Shannon Coder, an evidence technician with the department, says the summer is when they receive the most amounts of 

    >>

    POST FALLS, Idaho - We always see the Post Falls Police Department post about somebody turning in a missing or found bike and we wanted to find what's being done after it's turned in. After they are turned in, they sit at a bike rack at the Post Falls Police Department waiting desperately for their owner to come get them. Shannon Coder, an evidence technician with the department, says the summer is when they receive the most amounts of 

    >>
    •   