Disneyland Paris apologizes for banning boy from 'princess' experience

NBC News- Disneyland Paris has apologized to a three-year-old British boy who was told he couldn't dress up as a princess because he's a boy.



Noah McLean-Glass is a huge fan of elsa from the hit film "Frozen."



His mother says he loves to wear his "Elsa dress" - even to bed.



When his family planned a trip to Disneyland Paris, they thought it would be fun for him to take part in the "princess for a day" event.



But his mother was shocked when she was told boys could not take part - that the event was for girls only.



"I was so angry I literally couldn't stop shaking for half an hour afterwards, it's just - I was so shocked. I mean, I'm his mother, and if I'm okay with him doing it, who are Disney to tell me that he can't do that? I don't understand," Hayley McLean-Glass, Noah's mother said. "If a little girl went to Disneyland and wanted to do a pirate experience or a Spider-Man experience, there would be no way that they would stop a girl from doing that because there would be uproar, so why is it diffferent for a boy?"



A statement from Disney said it is not their policy to exclude boys from the princess for a day experience.



Disneyland Paris apologized for the distress caused and pledged it would not happen again.