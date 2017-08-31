"Go now" fire evacuations expanded for Jolly Mountain fire in Kittitas County

"Go now" fire evacuations expanded for Jolly Mountain fire in Kittitas CountyPosted: Updated:
If you bought Honest products, Jessica Alba's company owes you money; Here's how to claim it
KHQ.COM - Jessica Alba's Health and Wellness company, Honest.com, is on the hook to pay back more than $7 Million to customers who allege "Honest" was anything but. If you are a United States resident who purchased certain Honest Diapering, Cleaning, or Personal Care products, you may be entitled to either a check or a Credit usable at Honest.com.>>
PHOTOS: McConnell Hotel in uptown Kellogg burns down
KELLOGG, Idaho - Multiple buildings caught fire Tuesday afternoon in uptown Kellogg, including the historic McConnell Hotel, which is a complete loss. Video sent to us from viewers shows the McConnell Hotel completely engulfed in flames. When crews finally got the flames under control, the building was just a shell.>>
Spokane Police on shooting call switch gears to search for naked father of unattended children
SPOKANE, Wash. - Spokane Police officers responding to a shooting call at 9th and Perry Tuesday night were notified by a citizen of three young children who had been left unattended at their home for several hours. Officers located the children and began to look for the parents. They learned that a report several hours earlier of a naked man running through Liberty Park might be the father of the children.>>
Bonner Co. Deputies: Puyallup man murders Spokane Valley cab driver
BONNER COUNTY, Idaho - The Bonner County Sheriff's Office arrested a 19-year-old Puyallup man and charged him with murdering a 22-year-old Spokane cab driver because he said he mad after being denied entry into Gonzaga University. The Sheriff's Office says Jacob Coleman flew from Seattle to Spokane on Monday with the intention of starting a new semester at Gonzaga University.>>
No alcohol sales to general ticket holders at WSU football games
PULLMAN, Wash. (AP) - Alcohol will not be sold to general ticket holders at Washington State University football games this season. A year ago, the school asked the Washington State Liquor and Cannabis Board about expanding liquor sales throughout Martin Stadium's non-student section. The Lewiston Tribune reports that the university has not yet responded to a list of questions from the board about that request, and has decided to study the matter further.>>
Teenagers charged with murdering Airway Heights father after noise complaint make first appearances
AIRWAY HEIGHTS, Wash. - Two teens have been charged with second-degree murder after investigators say they beat a 53-year-old man to death when he asked them to be quiet early Friday morning in Airway Heights, according to court documents released on Monday. Officers arrived on scene early Friday morning to find two men laying on the ground covered in blood at an apartment complex on Hayford Road.>>
The Latest: Death toll 31 as 6 more fatalities confirmed
HOUSTON (AP) - The Latest on Tropical Storm Harvey (all times local): 5:20 p.m. Xyrius Langston stood at the edge of a pond in the Houston suburb of Missouri City holding a fishing rod. Several family members were fishing nearby. It was the third pond they had visited Wednesday, looking for something to bite. Langston's family spent three days inside their home in Missouri City as the floods outside reached their driveway.>>
"Go now" fire evacuations expanded for Jolly Mountain fire in Kittitas County
KITTITAS COUNTY, Wash. - The Kittitas County Sheriff’s Office has expanded evacuation levels in the Middle Fork of the Teanaway to a Level 3 “go now” because of increased activity of the Jolly Mountain Fire, according to a news release. Deputies say the fire has moved southeast over Yellow Hill. This encompasses all of Middle Fork Teanaway Road, Middle Fork Lane, Teanaway Triangle Road, Logan Road, Boondoggle Road, Sandy>>
Crews hold Seeley Lake fire line ahead of red-flag warning
HELENA, Mont. (AP) - Fire crews are holding the line near Seeley Lake with no major runs toward the town on Wednesday. Evacuation orders are still in place Wednesday for much of the town, which is about 1 ½ miles from the fire's edge. Authorities say the evacuation includes more than 1,000 addresses east of U.S. Highway 83. There are more than 1,200 homes in the Seeley Lake area, and about 500 of those are vacation homes, rentals>>
Friends, family mourn murdered cab driver
BONNER COUNTY, Idaho - It's now been more than 24 hours since a teenager from Western Washington flew to Spokane in hopes of attending Gonzaga. Instead, he went on a murderous rage. Police say he hailed a cab at the airport and then took the driver on a wild goose chase, eventually stabbing him to death. "He deserves everything he's got coming to him, from taking our friend, our loved one, our co-worker and boss.” Strong words>>
Disneyland Paris apologizes for banning boy from 'princess' experience
DEVON, England - NBC News- Disneyland Paris has apologized to a three-year-old British boy who was told he couldn't dress up as a princess because he's a boy. Noah McLean-Glass is a huge fan of elsa from the hit film "Frozen." His mother says he loves to wear his "Elsa dress" - even to bed. When his family planned a trip to Disneyland Paris, they thought it would be fun for him to take part in the "princess for a day" event. But his>>
Post Falls Police use social media to clear out recovered bicycles
POST FALLS, Idaho - We always see the Post Falls Police Department post about somebody turning in a missing or found bike and we wanted to find what's being done after it's turned in. After they are turned in, they sit at a bike rack at the Post Falls Police Department waiting desperately for their owner to come get them. Shannon Coder, an evidence technician with the department, says the summer is when they receive the most amounts of>>
Flagger nearly hit during three-car crash on Hwy 195 construction zone
WHITMAN COUNTY, Wash. - One person is in the hospital following a three-car crash on Highway 195 in Whitman County Wednesday. The crash happened seven miles north of Colfax when a driver didn’t stop for traffic. “I just threw my stop sign down and turned to run to safety,” said Tamar Arcano. “I was just standing here flagging and I had my stop sign out and the gentleman in the van came to a complete stop. Then I looked up and>>
Spokane Humane Society to rescue 40 dogs to free up space in Texas shelters
40 dogs will be transported to Spokane by the Spokane Humane Society and San Antonio Pets Alive to free up space in Texas shelters to care for the flood victims. San Antonio Pets Alive brought back 26 kittens, cats, and dogs from the outskirts of Houston on Monday alone. They expect to receive an estimated 70 animals from the devastated areas. The Spokane Humane Society is anticipating another transport later in September as more animals are recovered.>>
The Latest: Seattle case challenges transgender military ban
The American Civil Liberties Union has filed a lawsuit challenging President Donald Trump's ban on transgender individuals joining the military BALTIMORE (AP) - The Latest on lawsuits challenging President Donald Trump's ban on transgender people joining the military (all times local): 12:50 p.m. A soldier based in Washington state and two young men who hope to enlist are among those challenging President Donald Trump's ban.>>
Black bear put down after visit to Billings neighborhood
BILLINGS, Mont. (AP) - A cinnamon-colored black bear was captured and euthanized after wandering through a Billings neighborhood eating apples and visiting Beartooth Elementary School. Fish, Wildlife and Parks spokesman Bob Gibson says the sub-adult bear fell backward from a tree after being hit by a tranquilizer dart Wednesday morning, causing internal injuries. Billings Police Lt. Mark Cady says the bear was spotted on a bike path in>>
