"Go now" fire evacuations expanded for Jolly Mountain fire in Kittitas County

The Kittitas County Sheriff’s Office has expanded evacuation levels in the Middle Fork of the Teanaway to a Level 3 “go now” because of increased activity of the Jolly Mountain Fire, according to a news release.

Deputies say the fire has moved southeast over Yellow Hill.

This encompasses all of Middle Fork Teanaway Road, Middle Fork Lane, Teanaway Triangle Road, Logan Road, Boondoggle Road, Sandy Ridge Road, Wagon Wheel Road, Spoke Lane, Hub Lane, North Fork Teanaway Road, Upland Road, Larch Road and North Fork Ranch Road.

The Jolly Mountain Fire was caused by lightning on Aug. 11 northeast of Lake Cle Elum. As of Wednesday, it's burning at 5,164 acres with 372 people assigned to fight it.

There are now 154 primary and secondary residences in the Level 3 evacuation area.

The Red Cross shelter is open at the Putnam Centennial Center on 719 E. Third St. in Cle Elum for anyone needing a place to stay. Anyone in need of evacuation assistance for animals or livestock is asked to call the county’s Emergency Operations Center at 509-933-8305.

Residents needing to retrieve necessary items from their property (animals, medicines, etc.) in the Level 3 evacuation area should contact the Emergency Operations Center before going to the roadblock.

Under a Level 3 notice, people are advised to leave now due to immediate fire danger. Residents need to be prepared for an extended evacuation period.

Teanaway Road is now closed at the intersection of West Fork and North Fork Roads.

A public meeting is planned at 6 p.m. Thursday at Walter Strom Middle School in Cle Elum to discuss the fire.