FDA approves breakthrough drug to treat childhood leukemia that - Spokane, North Idaho News & Weather KHQ.com

FDA approves breakthrough drug to treat childhood leukemia that costs $475,000

Posted: Updated:
Two young girls with acute lymphocytic leukemia receiving chemotherapy, Photo Date: 1/1/2001 (National Cancer Institute) Two young girls with acute lymphocytic leukemia receiving chemotherapy, Photo Date: 1/1/2001 (National Cancer Institute)

WASHINGTON (AP) - U.S. health officials have approved a breakthrough treatment that genetically engineers patients' own blood cells into an army of assassins to seek and destroy childhood leukemia.
    
The Food and Drug Administration calls the approval historic, the first gene therapy to hit the U.S. market. Made from scratch for every patient, it's one of a wave of "living drugs" under development to fight additional blood cancers and other tumors, too.
    
Novartis Pharmaceuticals has set the price for its one-time infusion of so-called "CAR-T cells" at $475,000, but says there would be no charge for patients who didn't show a response within a month.

(Copyright 2017 The Associated Press. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten or redistributed.)
 

  • Most Popular StoriesMost Popular StoriesMore>>

  • If you bought Honest products, Jessica Alba's company owes you money; Here's how to claim it

    If you bought Honest products, Jessica Alba's company owes you money; Here's how to claim it

    Thursday, August 24 2017 3:16 PM EDT2017-08-24 19:16:48 GMT

    KHQ.COM - Jessica Alba's Health and Wellness company, Honest.com, is on the hook to pay back more than $7 Million to customers who allege "Honest" was anything but. If you are a United States resident who purchased certain Honest Diapering, Cleaning, or Personal Care products, you may be entitled to either a check or a Credit usable at Honest.com. 

    >>

    KHQ.COM - Jessica Alba's Health and Wellness company, Honest.com, is on the hook to pay back more than $7 Million to customers who allege "Honest" was anything but. If you are a United States resident who purchased certain Honest Diapering, Cleaning, or Personal Care products, you may be entitled to either a check or a Credit usable at Honest.com. 

    >>

  • Disneyland Paris apologizes for banning boy from 'princess' experience

    Disneyland Paris apologizes for banning boy from 'princess' experience

    Wednesday, August 30 2017 9:57 PM EDT2017-08-31 01:57:09 GMT
    Courtesy NBC NewsCourtesy NBC News

    DEVON, England - NBC News- Disneyland Paris has apologized to a three-year-old British boy who was told he couldn't dress up as a princess because he's a boy. Noah McLean-Glass is a huge fan of elsa from the hit film "Frozen."  His mother says he loves to wear his "Elsa dress" - even to bed. When his family planned a trip to Disneyland Paris, they thought it would be fun for him to take part in the "princess for a day" event. But his 

    >>

    DEVON, England - NBC News- Disneyland Paris has apologized to a three-year-old British boy who was told he couldn't dress up as a princess because he's a boy. Noah McLean-Glass is a huge fan of elsa from the hit film "Frozen."  His mother says he loves to wear his "Elsa dress" - even to bed. When his family planned a trip to Disneyland Paris, they thought it would be fun for him to take part in the "princess for a day" event. But his 

    >>

  • Friends, family mourn murdered cab driver

    Friends, family mourn murdered cab driver

    Thursday, August 31 2017 2:20 AM EDT2017-08-31 06:20:35 GMT
    Gagan SinghGagan Singh

    BONNER COUNTY, Idaho - It's now been more than 24 hours since a teenager from Western Washington flew to Spokane in hopes of attending Gonzaga. Instead, he went on a murderous rage. Police say he hailed a cab at the airport and then took the driver on a wild goose chase, eventually stabbing him to death. "He deserves everything he's got coming to him, from taking our friend, our loved one, our co-worker and boss.” Strong words 

    >>

    BONNER COUNTY, Idaho - It's now been more than 24 hours since a teenager from Western Washington flew to Spokane in hopes of attending Gonzaga. Instead, he went on a murderous rage. Police say he hailed a cab at the airport and then took the driver on a wild goose chase, eventually stabbing him to death. "He deserves everything he's got coming to him, from taking our friend, our loved one, our co-worker and boss.” Strong words 

    >>
    •   
HD DOPPLER 6i
/
7-Day ForecastWeather PixSchool ClosuresBargain BlitzGarden Report

  • Top Stories from KHQHomeMore>>

  • Brush fire burning 10-15 acres near Bigelow Gulch and Bruce Rd. appears suspicious

    Brush fire burning 10-15 acres near Bigelow Gulch and Bruce Rd. appears suspicious

    Thursday, August 31 2017 9:43 AM EDT2017-08-31 13:43:29 GMT

    SPOKANE, Wash. - Authorities tell us that a brush fire burning Thursday morning near Bigelow Gulch and Bruce Rd. appears suspicious because it was one of three brush fires burning at the same time in the same area. Two other, smaller brush fires were also burning near Arbor Crest winery.  The exact location of the fire was in the 8200 block of N. Scott Rd and authorities tell us the fire only burned 10-15 acres of wheat, stopping just before it reached a cemetery. 

    >>

    SPOKANE, Wash. - Authorities tell us that a brush fire burning Thursday morning near Bigelow Gulch and Bruce Rd. appears suspicious because it was one of three brush fires burning at the same time in the same area. Two other, smaller brush fires were also burning near Arbor Crest winery.  The exact location of the fire was in the 8200 block of N. Scott Rd and authorities tell us the fire only burned 10-15 acres of wheat, stopping just before it reached a cemetery. 

    >>

  • Harvey puts strain on federal flood insurance program that leaves taxpayers on hook for $24.6 billion

    Harvey puts strain on federal flood insurance program that leaves taxpayers on hook for $24.6 billion

    Thursday, August 31 2017 7:41 AM EDT2017-08-31 11:41:08 GMT

    WASHINGTON (AP) - The massive flooding Harvey has caused in Texas and Louisiana comes as Congress weighs renewing a federal flood insurance program that continually pays out more than it takes in through premiums, potentially leaving taxpayers on the hook for $24.6 billion and counting. The National Flood Insurance Program expires Sept. 30. Congress is likely to reauthorize the program before then because failure to do so would disrupt coastal real estate markets.

    >>

    WASHINGTON (AP) - The massive flooding Harvey has caused in Texas and Louisiana comes as Congress weighs renewing a federal flood insurance program that continually pays out more than it takes in through premiums, potentially leaving taxpayers on the hook for $24.6 billion and counting. The National Flood Insurance Program expires Sept. 30. Congress is likely to reauthorize the program before then because failure to do so would disrupt coastal real estate markets.

    >>

  • FDA approves breakthrough drug to treat childhood leukemia that costs $475,000

    FDA approves breakthrough drug to treat childhood leukemia that costs $475,000

    Thursday, August 31 2017 7:29 AM EDT2017-08-31 11:29:46 GMT

    WASHINGTON (AP) - U.S. health officials have approved a breakthrough treatment that genetically engineers patients' own blood cells into an army of assassins to seek and destroy childhood leukemia. The Food and Drug Administration calls the approval historic, the first gene therapy to hit the U.S. market. Made from scratch for every patient, it's one of a wave of "living drugs" under development to fight additional blood cancers and other tumors, too.

    >>

    WASHINGTON (AP) - U.S. health officials have approved a breakthrough treatment that genetically engineers patients' own blood cells into an army of assassins to seek and destroy childhood leukemia. The Food and Drug Administration calls the approval historic, the first gene therapy to hit the U.S. market. Made from scratch for every patient, it's one of a wave of "living drugs" under development to fight additional blood cancers and other tumors, too.

    >>
    •   