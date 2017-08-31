Harvey puts strain on federal flood insurance program that leaves taxpayers on hook for $24.6 billion

Harvey puts strain on federal flood insurance program that leaves taxpayers on hook for $24.6 billionPosted: Updated:
Also on KHQ.comMore>>
The Wake Up Show
The Wake Up Show
Wake up with KHQ and The Wake Up Show -- everyday from 7 to 9 a.m.>>
Wake up with KHQ and The Wake Up Show -- everyday from 7 to 9 a.m.>>
Most Popular StoriesMost Popular StoriesMore>>
-
If you bought Honest products, Jessica Alba's company owes you money; Here's how to claim it
If you bought Honest products, Jessica Alba's company owes you money; Here's how to claim it
KHQ.COM - Jessica Alba's Health and Wellness company, Honest.com, is on the hook to pay back more than $7 Million to customers who allege "Honest" was anything but. If you are a United States resident who purchased certain Honest Diapering, Cleaning, or Personal Care products, you may be entitled to either a check or a Credit usable at Honest.com.>>
KHQ.COM - Jessica Alba's Health and Wellness company, Honest.com, is on the hook to pay back more than $7 Million to customers who allege "Honest" was anything but. If you are a United States resident who purchased certain Honest Diapering, Cleaning, or Personal Care products, you may be entitled to either a check or a Credit usable at Honest.com.>>
Disneyland Paris apologizes for banning boy from 'princess' experience
Disneyland Paris apologizes for banning boy from 'princess' experience
DEVON, England - NBC News- Disneyland Paris has apologized to a three-year-old British boy who was told he couldn't dress up as a princess because he's a boy. Noah McLean-Glass is a huge fan of elsa from the hit film "Frozen." His mother says he loves to wear his "Elsa dress" - even to bed. When his family planned a trip to Disneyland Paris, they thought it would be fun for him to take part in the "princess for a day" event. But his>>
DEVON, England - NBC News- Disneyland Paris has apologized to a three-year-old British boy who was told he couldn't dress up as a princess because he's a boy. Noah McLean-Glass is a huge fan of elsa from the hit film "Frozen." His mother says he loves to wear his "Elsa dress" - even to bed. When his family planned a trip to Disneyland Paris, they thought it would be fun for him to take part in the "princess for a day" event. But his>>
Friends, family mourn murdered cab driver
Friends, family mourn murdered cab driver
BONNER COUNTY, Idaho - It's now been more than 24 hours since a teenager from Western Washington flew to Spokane in hopes of attending Gonzaga. Instead, he went on a murderous rage. Police say he hailed a cab at the airport and then took the driver on a wild goose chase, eventually stabbing him to death. "He deserves everything he's got coming to him, from taking our friend, our loved one, our co-worker and boss.” Strong words>>
BONNER COUNTY, Idaho - It's now been more than 24 hours since a teenager from Western Washington flew to Spokane in hopes of attending Gonzaga. Instead, he went on a murderous rage. Police say he hailed a cab at the airport and then took the driver on a wild goose chase, eventually stabbing him to death. "He deserves everything he's got coming to him, from taking our friend, our loved one, our co-worker and boss.” Strong words>>
Hurricane Harvey Latest: Two explosions reported at Houston plant that lost power
Hurricane Harvey Latest: Two explosions reported at Houston plant that lost power
HOUSTON (AP) - Two explosions have been reported at a Houston-area chemical plant that lost power amid flooding from Harvey. The Houston Chronicle says a statement from the company says the Harris County Emergency Operations Center reported two explosions and black smoke coming from the Arkema Inc. plant early Thursday. In a tweet, the Harris County Sheriff's Office said a deputy was taken to the hospital after inhaling fumes.>>
HOUSTON (AP) - Two explosions have been reported at a Houston-area chemical plant that lost power amid flooding from Harvey. The Houston Chronicle says a statement from the company says the Harris County Emergency Operations Center reported two explosions and black smoke coming from the Arkema Inc. plant early Thursday. In a tweet, the Harris County Sheriff's Office said a deputy was taken to the hospital after inhaling fumes.>>
FBI offers reward for 'Double Hat Bandit'
FBI offers reward for 'Double Hat Bandit'
SPOKANE, Wash. - The FBI is offering up to $10,000 for information leading to the identification, arrest and conviction of a serial bank robber dubbed the "Double Hat Bandit." The man, who wears two hats during his crimes, is responsible for at least 13 bank robberies inside grocery stores in Washington, Utah, Idaho, Oregon, and Colorado. He is believed to be responsible for three bank robberies in Spokane this year: two on January 3,>>
SPOKANE, Wash. - The FBI is offering up to $10,000 for information leading to the identification, arrest and conviction of a serial bank robber dubbed the "Double Hat Bandit." The man, who wears two hats during his crimes, is responsible for at least 13 bank robberies inside grocery stores in Washington, Utah, Idaho, Oregon, and Colorado. He is believed to be responsible for three bank robberies in Spokane this year: two on January 3,>>
Spokane Humane Society to rescue 40 dogs to free up space in Texas shelters
Spokane Humane Society to rescue 40 dogs to free up space in Texas shelters
40 dogs will be transported to Spokane by the Spokane Humane Society and San Antonio Pets Alive to free up space in Texas shelters to care for the flood victims. San Antonio Pets Alive brought back 26 kittens, cats, and dogs from the outskirts of Houston on Monday alone. They expect to receive an estimated 70 animals from the devastated areas. The Spokane Humane Society is anticipating another transport later in September as more animals are recovered.>>
40 dogs will be transported to Spokane by the Spokane Humane Society and San Antonio Pets Alive to free up space in Texas shelters to care for the flood victims. San Antonio Pets Alive brought back 26 kittens, cats, and dogs from the outskirts of Houston on Monday alone. They expect to receive an estimated 70 animals from the devastated areas. The Spokane Humane Society is anticipating another transport later in September as more animals are recovered.>>
Top Stories from KHQHomeMore>>
-
Brush fire burning 10-15 acres near Bigelow Gulch and Bruce Rd. appears suspicious
Brush fire burning 10-15 acres near Bigelow Gulch and Bruce Rd. appears suspicious
SPOKANE, Wash. - Authorities tell us that a brush fire burning Thursday morning near Bigelow Gulch and Bruce Rd. appears suspicious because it was one of three brush fires burning at the same time in the same area. Two other, smaller brush fires were also burning near Arbor Crest winery. The exact location of the fire was in the 8200 block of N. Scott Rd and authorities tell us the fire only burned 10-15 acres of wheat, stopping just before it reached a cemetery.>>
SPOKANE, Wash. - Authorities tell us that a brush fire burning Thursday morning near Bigelow Gulch and Bruce Rd. appears suspicious because it was one of three brush fires burning at the same time in the same area. Two other, smaller brush fires were also burning near Arbor Crest winery. The exact location of the fire was in the 8200 block of N. Scott Rd and authorities tell us the fire only burned 10-15 acres of wheat, stopping just before it reached a cemetery.>>
Harvey puts strain on federal flood insurance program that leaves taxpayers on hook for $24.6 billion
Harvey puts strain on federal flood insurance program that leaves taxpayers on hook for $24.6 billion
WASHINGTON (AP) - The massive flooding Harvey has caused in Texas and Louisiana comes as Congress weighs renewing a federal flood insurance program that continually pays out more than it takes in through premiums, potentially leaving taxpayers on the hook for $24.6 billion and counting. The National Flood Insurance Program expires Sept. 30. Congress is likely to reauthorize the program before then because failure to do so would disrupt coastal real estate markets.>>
WASHINGTON (AP) - The massive flooding Harvey has caused in Texas and Louisiana comes as Congress weighs renewing a federal flood insurance program that continually pays out more than it takes in through premiums, potentially leaving taxpayers on the hook for $24.6 billion and counting. The National Flood Insurance Program expires Sept. 30. Congress is likely to reauthorize the program before then because failure to do so would disrupt coastal real estate markets.>>
FDA approves breakthrough drug to treat childhood leukemia that costs $475,000
FDA approves breakthrough drug to treat childhood leukemia that costs $475,000
WASHINGTON (AP) - U.S. health officials have approved a breakthrough treatment that genetically engineers patients' own blood cells into an army of assassins to seek and destroy childhood leukemia. The Food and Drug Administration calls the approval historic, the first gene therapy to hit the U.S. market. Made from scratch for every patient, it's one of a wave of "living drugs" under development to fight additional blood cancers and other tumors, too.>>
WASHINGTON (AP) - U.S. health officials have approved a breakthrough treatment that genetically engineers patients' own blood cells into an army of assassins to seek and destroy childhood leukemia. The Food and Drug Administration calls the approval historic, the first gene therapy to hit the U.S. market. Made from scratch for every patient, it's one of a wave of "living drugs" under development to fight additional blood cancers and other tumors, too.>>
Hurricane Harvey Latest: Two explosions reported at Houston plant that lost power
Hurricane Harvey Latest: Two explosions reported at Houston plant that lost power
HOUSTON (AP) - Two explosions have been reported at a Houston-area chemical plant that lost power amid flooding from Harvey. The Houston Chronicle says a statement from the company says the Harris County Emergency Operations Center reported two explosions and black smoke coming from the Arkema Inc. plant early Thursday. In a tweet, the Harris County Sheriff's Office said a deputy was taken to the hospital after inhaling fumes.>>
HOUSTON (AP) - Two explosions have been reported at a Houston-area chemical plant that lost power amid flooding from Harvey. The Houston Chronicle says a statement from the company says the Harris County Emergency Operations Center reported two explosions and black smoke coming from the Arkema Inc. plant early Thursday. In a tweet, the Harris County Sheriff's Office said a deputy was taken to the hospital after inhaling fumes.>>
Friends, family mourn murdered cab driver
Friends, family mourn murdered cab driver
BONNER COUNTY, Idaho - It's now been more than 24 hours since a teenager from Western Washington flew to Spokane in hopes of attending Gonzaga. Instead, he went on a murderous rage. Police say he hailed a cab at the airport and then took the driver on a wild goose chase, eventually stabbing him to death. "He deserves everything he's got coming to him, from taking our friend, our loved one, our co-worker and boss.” Strong words>>
BONNER COUNTY, Idaho - It's now been more than 24 hours since a teenager from Western Washington flew to Spokane in hopes of attending Gonzaga. Instead, he went on a murderous rage. Police say he hailed a cab at the airport and then took the driver on a wild goose chase, eventually stabbing him to death. "He deserves everything he's got coming to him, from taking our friend, our loved one, our co-worker and boss.” Strong words>>
Mad Minute stories from Wednesday, August 30th
Mad Minute stories from Wednesday, August 30th
Here are the extended versions of the KHQ Local News 11 at 11 Mad Minute stories from Wednesday, August 30th.>>
Here are the extended versions of the KHQ Local News 11 at 11 Mad Minute stories from Wednesday, August 30th.>>
'Otterly' amazing: Sea otter keeps fit by shooting hoops
'Otterly' amazing: Sea otter keeps fit by shooting hoops
PORTLAND, Ore. - Meet Eddie, the elderly sea otter. At the age of 19, he's considered a geriatric otter. According to Second Chances by the Oregon Zoo, Eddie had a rough start to his life. He was found as an orphan on the California coast and was taken to the Monterey Bay Aquarium for rehabilitation. Eventually, Eddie was deemed un-releasable. So in 2000, he was taken to the Oregon Zoo. In 2013, a checkup unveiled that Eddie has>>
PORTLAND, Ore. - Meet Eddie, the elderly sea otter. At the age of 19, he's considered a geriatric otter. According to Second Chances by the Oregon Zoo, Eddie had a rough start to his life. He was found as an orphan on the California coast and was taken to the Monterey Bay Aquarium for rehabilitation. Eventually, Eddie was deemed un-releasable. So in 2000, he was taken to the Oregon Zoo. In 2013, a checkup unveiled that Eddie has>>
The Latest: Death toll 31 as 6 more fatalities confirmed
The Latest: Death toll 31 as 6 more fatalities confirmed
HOUSTON (AP) - The Latest on Tropical Storm Harvey (all times local): 5:20 p.m. Xyrius Langston stood at the edge of a pond in the Houston suburb of Missouri City holding a fishing rod. Several family members were fishing nearby. It was the third pond they had visited Wednesday, looking for something to bite. Langston's family spent three days inside their home in Missouri City as the floods outside reached their driveway.>>
HOUSTON (AP) - The Latest on Tropical Storm Harvey (all times local): 5:20 p.m. Xyrius Langston stood at the edge of a pond in the Houston suburb of Missouri City holding a fishing rod. Several family members were fishing nearby. It was the third pond they had visited Wednesday, looking for something to bite. Langston's family spent three days inside their home in Missouri City as the floods outside reached their driveway.>>
"Go now" fire evacuations expanded for Jolly Mountain fire in Kittitas County
"Go now" fire evacuations expanded for Jolly Mountain fire in Kittitas County
KITTITAS COUNTY, Wash. - The Kittitas County Sheriff’s Office has expanded evacuation levels in the Middle Fork of the Teanaway to a Level 3 “go now” because of increased activity of the Jolly Mountain Fire, according to a news release. Deputies say the fire has moved southeast over Yellow Hill. This encompasses all of Middle Fork Teanaway Road, Middle Fork Lane, Teanaway Triangle Road, Logan Road, Boondoggle Road, Sandy>>
KITTITAS COUNTY, Wash. - The Kittitas County Sheriff’s Office has expanded evacuation levels in the Middle Fork of the Teanaway to a Level 3 “go now” because of increased activity of the Jolly Mountain Fire, according to a news release. Deputies say the fire has moved southeast over Yellow Hill. This encompasses all of Middle Fork Teanaway Road, Middle Fork Lane, Teanaway Triangle Road, Logan Road, Boondoggle Road, Sandy>>
Crews hold Seeley Lake fire line ahead of red-flag warning
Crews hold Seeley Lake fire line ahead of red-flag warning
HELENA, Mont. (AP) - Fire crews are holding the line near Seeley Lake with no major runs toward the town on Wednesday. Evacuation orders are still in place Wednesday for much of the town, which is about 1 ½ miles from the fire's edge. Authorities say the evacuation includes more than 1,000 addresses east of U.S. Highway 83. There are more than 1,200 homes in the Seeley Lake area, and about 500 of those are vacation homes, rentals>>
HELENA, Mont. (AP) - Fire crews are holding the line near Seeley Lake with no major runs toward the town on Wednesday. Evacuation orders are still in place Wednesday for much of the town, which is about 1 ½ miles from the fire's edge. Authorities say the evacuation includes more than 1,000 addresses east of U.S. Highway 83. There are more than 1,200 homes in the Seeley Lake area, and about 500 of those are vacation homes, rentals>>