Brush fire burning 10-15 acres near Bigelow Gulch and Bruce Rd. appears suspicious

Authorities tell us that a brush fire burning Thursday morning near Bigelow Gulch and Bruce Rd. appears suspicious because it was one of three brush fires burning at the same time in the same area. Two other, smaller brush fires were also burning near Arbor Crest winery.



The exact location of the fire was in the 8200 block of N. Scott Rd and authorities tell us the fire only burned 10-15 acres of wheat, stopping just before it reached Pleasant Prairie Cemetery. Firefighters were also able to keep the flames away from structures in the area.



Authorities are investigating the cause of the fire as they believe it is suspicious. We will update this story as soon as we get more information.

This fire stopped just before it reached Pleasant Prairie Cemetery and the only thing lost was 10-15 acres of wheat. @KHQLocalNews pic.twitter.com/MybciYq79q — Morgan Marum (@KHQMorgan) August 31, 2017