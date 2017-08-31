Five injured in DUI crash involving three vehicles in Spokane Valley

SPOKANE VALLEY, Wash. - Five people were injured after a DUI crash Wednesday evening involving three vehicles. The crash happened in at the intersection of Mullan and Sinto in Spokane Valley just before 7pm.



According to Washington State Patrol, 38-year-old Mary E. Lambert was driving a 2002 Subaru Forester and being chased by a police officer when she failed to stop at a stop sign at Sinto and Mullan and was struck by a pickup truck traveling northbound on Mullan. The pickup was carrying a driver and a passenger and towing a boat trailer. Lambert's vehicle was then thrown into an SUV that was stopped westbound at Mullan carrying a driver and passenger.



All five people sustained injuries but only three were transported to nearby hospitals. Lambert, who was transported to Sacred Heart, has also been charged with Felony Eluding, DUI, Reckless Driving and Reckless Endangerment.





