Drinking a beer and other easy ways you can help Hurricane Harvey victims

From now until September 5, drinking a beer at Manito Tap House or The Blackbird can help victims of Hurricane Harvey. For every pint of Red White & No-Li sold at those two restaurants, they will donate $1 to relief organizations, and No-Li will match those donations, too! Drink up! (responsibly)!

You can also donate while grocery shopping. All Safeway and Albertsons are accepting pin-pad donations at checkstands with all the money going to the Red Cross Salvation Army and relief organizations in Texas.

Here are some other ways you can help.

National Organizations:

The American Red Cross is accepting donations on its website , or you can text HARVEY to 90999 to donate $10.

, or you can text HARVEY to 90999 to donate $10. AmeriCares handles medicine and supplies to those affected by the storm.

handles medicine and supplies to those affected by the storm. -Donations to the Salvation Army can be made online or by calling 1-800-SAL-ARMY (1-800-725-2769) or by texting STORM to 51555.

Houston-area organizations:

Online Organizations:

GoFundMe has created a page with all of its Harvey-related campaigns .

. YouCaring has a fund-raising page set up by J. J. Watt of the Houston Texans with a goal of $1 million. By 6 p.m. Monday it had raised more than $700,000.

Before you give money, it's important to do a little research to avoid being scammed. Charity Navigator is a great tool. They have a list of organizations that are responding to the area in the aftermath. Also, check out the Federal Trade Commission's tips to avoid fraudsters.