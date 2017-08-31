FBI: Woman found dead in trunk who claimed kidnapping killed herself

KHQ.COM - The FBI has just concluded the cause of death in the case of the Montana woman who claimed she was kidnapped and was later found in the trunk of her car near the Spokane Airport. According to the official release from the FBI, Rita Maze died from a self-inflicted gunshot wound.



Maze's story received national attention back in September of 2016 but as the shocking details began to unfold, bits and pieces to Maze's story didn't exactly line up. Maze had actually notified her family via her cell phone during the alleged kidnapping saying, "Help me," explaining to her husband she was taken and that the person she was with had her gun. A couple hours later, Spokane County Sheriff's deputies located Maze in the trunk of her own vehicle. Her own gun was found in the trunk with her.



Despite these haunting details, after an initial investigation, authorities determined they had no person of interest in the case and that there was no threat to the public.



The lastest release from the FBI states:

"Based on the evidence gathered, analyzed and processed, we have determined Maze’s death was the result of a self-inflicted gunshot wound. Maze’s body was found in her vehicle in Spokane, Washington on September 7th, 2016.

We would like to thank our following partners for their assistance in the case: Lewis &Clark County Sheriff’s Office, Spokane County Sheriff’s Office, Helena Police Department, Cascade County Sheriff’s Office, Spokane County Medical Examiner’s Office and Washington State Patrol Crime Lab."