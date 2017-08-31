UPDATE: Detective arrest man suspect of robbing Millwood 7-11 with a knife; Second suspect still on the loose

UPDATE: Detective arrest man suspect of robbing Millwood 7-11 with a knife; Second suspect still on the loosePosted: Updated:
If you bought Honest products, Jessica Alba's company owes you money; Here's how to claim it
KHQ.COM - Jessica Alba's Health and Wellness company, Honest.com, is on the hook to pay back more than $7 Million to customers who allege "Honest" was anything but. If you are a United States resident who purchased certain Honest Diapering, Cleaning, or Personal Care products, you may be entitled to either a check or a Credit usable at Honest.com.>>
Five injured in DUI crash involving three vehicles in Spokane Valley
SPOKANE VALLEY, Wash. - Five people were injured after a DUI crash Wednesday evening involving three vehicles. The crash happened in at the intersection of Mullan and Sinto in Spokane Valley just before 7pm. According to Washington State Patrol, 38-year-old Mary E. Lambert was driving a 2002 Subaru Forester and being chased by a police officer when she failed to stop at a stop sign at Sinto and Mullan and was struck by a pickup truck traveling northbound on Mullan.>>
"Go now" fire evacuations expanded for Jolly Mountain fire in Kittitas County
KITTITAS COUNTY, Wash. - The Kittitas County Sheriff’s Office has expanded evacuation levels in the Middle Fork of the Teanaway to a Level 3 “go now” because of increased activity of the Jolly Mountain Fire, according to a news release. Deputies say the fire has moved southeast over Yellow Hill. This encompasses all of Middle Fork Teanaway Road, Middle Fork Lane, Teanaway Triangle Road, Logan Road, Boondoggle Road, Sandy>>
Friends, family mourn murdered cab driver
BONNER COUNTY, Idaho - It's now been more than 24 hours since a teenager from Western Washington flew to Spokane in hopes of attending Gonzaga. Instead, he went on a murderous rage. Police say he hailed a cab at the airport and then took the driver on a wild goose chase, eventually stabbing him to death. "He deserves everything he's got coming to him, from taking our friend, our loved one, our co-worker and boss.” Strong words>>
Questions remain in Rita Maze death investigation
SPOKANE, Wash. - The mystery deepens into what happened to Rita Maze. Maze was allegedly kidnapped from a Montana rest stop. she was able to call loved ones, claiming she was being held against her will by a man with a gun. Maze was found dead with a single gunshot wound hours later near the Spokane airport.>>
Disneyland Paris apologizes for banning boy from 'princess' experience
DEVON, England - NBC News- Disneyland Paris has apologized to a three-year-old British boy who was told he couldn't dress up as a princess because he's a boy. Noah McLean-Glass is a huge fan of elsa from the hit film "Frozen." His mother says he loves to wear his "Elsa dress" - even to bed. When his family planned a trip to Disneyland Paris, they thought it would be fun for him to take part in the "princess for a day" event. But his>>
FBI: Woman found dead in trunk who claimed kidnapping killed herself
KHQ.COM - The FBI has just concluded the cause of death in the case of the Montana woman who claimed she was kidnapped and was later found in the trunk of her car near the Spokane Airport. According to the official release from the FBI, Rita Maze died from a self-inflicted gunshot wound. Maze's story received national attention back in September of 2016 but as the shocking details began to unfold, bits and pieces to Maze's story didn't exactly line up.>>
3 elderly Washington brothers face child pornography charges
SEATTLE (AP) - An 82-year-old man who faces child pornography charges along with two of his elderly brothers was rolled into court in a wheelchair and his attorneys asked that he be given a mental competency evaluation. Charles Emery did not enter a plea Thursday in King County Superior Court. Thomas Emery, 80, entered a not guilty plea, while 78-year-old Edwin Emery was not in court.>>
UPDATE: Detective arrest man suspect of robbing Millwood 7-11 with a knife; Second suspect still on the loose
SPOKANE COUNTY, Wash. - Spokane County Detectives were able to identify and arrest the man suspected of robbing a Millwood 7-11 earlier this week with a knife thanks to your tips. After reviewing tips, detectives confirmed the man in the surveillance photos was Darryl J. Chase. Chase was located Wednesday afternoon and taken into custody without incident. The second suspect has not yet been identified.>>
PHOTOS: Back to School 2017
SPOKANE, Wash. - Can you believe it's back to school time already? Many districts went back to school this week, including Spokane Public Schools on Thursday. As always, we asked you for your best back to school photos, and as always, you didn't disappoint. Take a look at the slideshow above and if you have a photo you'd like to share, please send it to us on our Facebook page!>>
Drinking a beer and other easy ways you can help Hurricane Harvey victims
SPOKANE, Wash. - From now until September 5, drinking a beer at Manito Tap House or The Blackbird can help victims of Hurricane Harvey. For every pint of Red White & No-Li sold at those two restaurants, they will donate $1 to relief organizations, and No-Li will match those donations, too! Drink up! (responsibly)! You can also donate while grocery shopping.>>
Wells Fargo now says 3.5 million impacted by sales scandal
NEW YORK - Wells Fargo is now saying 3.5 million customers were impacted by its fake accounts scandal, a dramatic increase from the 2.1 million accounts it originally estimated. In the weeks and months after the bank acknowledged in September 2016 that its employees opened 2.1 million accounts without getting customers' permission, the bank agreed to look for fake accounts going back an additional two years to 2009.>>
Five injured in DUI crash involving three vehicles in Spokane Valley
SPOKANE VALLEY, Wash. - Five people were injured after a DUI crash Wednesday evening involving three vehicles. The crash happened in at the intersection of Mullan and Sinto in Spokane Valley just before 7pm. According to Washington State Patrol, 38-year-old Mary E. Lambert was driving a 2002 Subaru Forester and being chased by a police officer when she failed to stop at a stop sign at Sinto and Mullan and was struck by a pickup truck traveling northbound on Mullan.>>
Brush fire burning 10-15 acres near Bigelow Gulch and Bruce Rd. appears suspicious
SPOKANE, Wash. - Authorities tell us that a brush fire burning Thursday morning near Bigelow Gulch and Bruce Rd. appears suspicious because it was one of three brush fires burning at the same time in the same area. Two other, smaller brush fires were also burning near Arbor Crest winery. The exact location of the fire was in the 8200 block of N. Scott Rd and authorities tell us the fire only burned 10-15 acres of wheat, stopping just before it reached a cemetery.>>
Harvey puts strain on federal flood insurance program that leaves taxpayers on hook for $24.6 billion
WASHINGTON (AP) - The massive flooding Harvey has caused in Texas and Louisiana comes as Congress weighs renewing a federal flood insurance program that continually pays out more than it takes in through premiums, potentially leaving taxpayers on the hook for $24.6 billion and counting. The National Flood Insurance Program expires Sept. 30. Congress is likely to reauthorize the program before then because failure to do so would disrupt coastal real estate markets.>>
FDA approves breakthrough drug to treat childhood leukemia that costs $475,000
WASHINGTON (AP) - U.S. health officials have approved a breakthrough treatment that genetically engineers patients' own blood cells into an army of assassins to seek and destroy childhood leukemia. The Food and Drug Administration calls the approval historic, the first gene therapy to hit the U.S. market. Made from scratch for every patient, it's one of a wave of "living drugs" under development to fight additional blood cancers and other tumors, too.>>
