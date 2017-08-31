UPDATE: Detectives arrest man suspect of robbing Millwood 7-11 with a knife; Second suspect still on the loose

Spokane County Detectives were able to identify and arrest the man suspected of robbing a Millwood 7-11 earlier this week with a knife thanks to your tips.

After reviewing information, detectives confirmed the man in the surveillance photos was Darryl J. Chase.

Chase was located Wednesday afternoon and taken into custody without incident. The second suspect has not yet been identified.

Chase was transported and booked into the Spokane County Jail for Robbery 1st Degree. The second suspect involved has not yet been identified but this incident continues to be actively investigated.

"We would like to thank everyone for the tips and information we received," the Sheriff's Office said in a press release on Thursday. "We are extremely grateful for your assistance which allowed us to identify and arrest this armed robbery suspect, removing him from our streets."

Anyone with information on the second suspect is asked to call Crime Check at 509-456-2233.