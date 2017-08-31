Lynnwood, Washington man swimming from cops runs across shark in North Carolina

A traffic stop at a North Carolina beach prompted a police chase of a different kind.



20-year-old Zachary Kingsbury, was pulled over in Surf City after an officer spotted illegal contraband in his car.



Here's the twist, Kingsbury took off on foot toward the ocean, jumped in, and started swimming away. Police used a drone to follow the suspect as he swam out to sea. Meanwhile, a shark was lurking dangerously close.



Multiple agencies rushed in to help, including the Coast Guard. They say the Lynnwood, Washington native was more than 4000 feet off shore when they finally caught up with him three hours later.



He is currently being held in the Pender County Jail.