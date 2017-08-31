Lynnwood, Washington man swimming from cops runs across shark in North Carolina

Lynnwood, Washington man swimming from cops runs across shark in North CarolinaPosted: Updated:
If you bought Honest products, Jessica Alba's company owes you money; Here's how to claim it
KHQ.COM - Jessica Alba's Health and Wellness company, Honest.com, is on the hook to pay back more than $7 Million to customers who allege "Honest" was anything but. If you are a United States resident who purchased certain Honest Diapering, Cleaning, or Personal Care products, you may be entitled to either a check or a Credit usable at Honest.com.>>
3 elderly Washington brothers face child pornography charges
SEATTLE (AP) - An 82-year-old man who faces child pornography charges along with two of his elderly brothers was rolled into court in a wheelchair and his attorneys asked that he be given a mental competency evaluation. Charles Emery did not enter a plea Thursday in King County Superior Court. Thomas Emery, 80, entered a not guilty plea, while 78-year-old Edwin Emery was not in court.>>
Five injured in DUI crash involving three vehicles in Spokane Valley
SPOKANE VALLEY, Wash. - Five people were injured after a DUI crash Wednesday evening involving three vehicles. The crash happened in at the intersection of Mullan and Sinto in Spokane Valley just before 7pm. According to Washington State Patrol, 38-year-old Mary E. Lambert was driving a 2002 Subaru Forester and being chased by a police officer when she failed to stop at a stop sign at Sinto and Mullan and was struck by a pickup truck traveling northbound on Mullan.>>
Questions remain in Rita Maze death investigation
SPOKANE, Wash. - The mystery deepens into what happened to Rita Maze. Maze was allegedly kidnapped from a Montana rest stop. she was able to call loved ones, claiming she was being held against her will by a man with a gun. Maze was found dead with a single gunshot wound hours later near the Spokane airport.>>
"Go now" fire evacuations expanded for Jolly Mountain fire in Kittitas County
KITTITAS COUNTY, Wash. - The Kittitas County Sheriff’s Office has expanded evacuation levels in the Middle Fork of the Teanaway to a Level 3 “go now” because of increased activity of the Jolly Mountain Fire, according to a news release. Deputies say the fire has moved southeast over Yellow Hill. This encompasses all of Middle Fork Teanaway Road, Middle Fork Lane, Teanaway Triangle Road, Logan Road, Boondoggle Road, Sandy>>
Friends, family mourn murdered cab driver
BONNER COUNTY, Idaho - It's now been more than 24 hours since a teenager from Western Washington flew to Spokane in hopes of attending Gonzaga. Instead, he went on a murderous rage. Police say he hailed a cab at the airport and then took the driver on a wild goose chase, eventually stabbing him to death. "He deserves everything he's got coming to him, from taking our friend, our loved one, our co-worker and boss.” Strong words>>
The Latest: Fire destroys cabins outside Havre, Montana
HELENA, Mont. (AP) - The Latest on Montana's wildfires (all times local): 3:25 p.m. Officials say a wildfire burning south of Havre has destroyed five cabins, five other structures and is threatening another 130 buildings. The 17-square-mile (44-square-kilometer) fire is burning in the Bears Paw Mountains between Havre and the Rocky Boy's Indian Reservation. It was uncontained as of Thursday afternoon. The fire was first reported on>>
SCRAPS looking for owner of iguana they rescued in the Gonzaga area
SPOKANE, Wash. - Are you missing your iguana? SCRAPS may have found it. SCRAPS received a call about an iguana in a tree in the Gonzaga District on Thursday. The lizard was about 15 feet up when the officer arrived and had part of its tail missing, along with a cut on its nose. SCRAPS took the reptile to its shelter, but they are now looking for the owner. If it's yours, you can redeem it at SCRAPS>>
UPDATE: Detectives arrest man suspect of robbing Millwood 7-11 with a knife; Second suspect still on the loose
SPOKANE COUNTY, Wash. - Spokane County Detectives were able to identify and arrest the man suspected of robbing a Millwood 7-11 earlier this week with a knife thanks to your tips. After reviewing tips, detectives confirmed the man in the surveillance photos was Darryl J. Chase. Chase was located Wednesday afternoon and taken into custody without incident. The second suspect has not yet been identified.>>
Spokane man sentenced to 23 years in prison for child rape and molestation
SPOKANE, Wash. - 47-year-old Troy L. Steenhard (AKA: Bloor) was sentenced to a minimum of 285 months (23 years, 9 months) in prison after a jury found him guilty of Rape of a Child and two counts of Child Molestation last month, according to the Spokane County Sheriff's Office. Steenhard was arrested earlier this year by Sexual Assault Detective Rob Satake on Valentine's Day this year after a 2-month long investigation.>>
Lynnwood, Washington man swimming from cops runs across shark in North Carolina
SURF CITY, N.C. - A traffic stop at a North Carolina beach prompted a police chase of a different kind. 20-year-old Zachary Kingsbury, was pulled over in Surf City after an officer spotted illegal contraband in his car. Here's the twist, Kingsbury took off on foot toward the ocean, jumped in, and started swimming away. Police used a drone to follow the suspect as he swam out to sea.>>
FBI: Woman found dead in trunk who claimed kidnapping killed herself
KHQ.COM - The FBI has just concluded the cause of death in the case of the Montana woman who claimed she was kidnapped and was later found in the trunk of her car near the Spokane Airport. According to the official release from the FBI, Rita Maze died from a self-inflicted gunshot wound. Maze's story received national attention back in September of 2016 but as the shocking details began to unfold, bits and pieces to Maze's story didn't exactly line up.>>
3 elderly Washington brothers face child pornography charges
SEATTLE (AP) - An 82-year-old man who faces child pornography charges along with two of his elderly brothers was rolled into court in a wheelchair and his attorneys asked that he be given a mental competency evaluation. Charles Emery did not enter a plea Thursday in King County Superior Court. Thomas Emery, 80, entered a not guilty plea, while 78-year-old Edwin Emery was not in court.>>
PHOTOS: Back to School 2017
SPOKANE, Wash. - Can you believe it's back to school time already? Many districts went back to school this week, including Spokane Public Schools on Thursday. As always, we asked you for your best back to school photos, and as always, you didn't disappoint. Take a look at the slideshow above and if you have a photo you'd like to share, please send it to us on our Facebook page!>>
Drinking a beer and other easy ways you can help Hurricane Harvey victims
SPOKANE, Wash. - From now until September 5, drinking a beer at Manito Tap House or The Blackbird can help victims of Hurricane Harvey. For every pint of Red White & No-Li sold at those two restaurants, they will donate $1 to relief organizations, and No-Li will match those donations, too! Drink up! (responsibly)! You can also donate while grocery shopping.>>
Wells Fargo now says 3.5 million impacted by sales scandal
NEW YORK - Wells Fargo is now saying 3.5 million customers were impacted by its fake accounts scandal, a dramatic increase from the 2.1 million accounts it originally estimated. In the weeks and months after the bank acknowledged in September 2016 that its employees opened 2.1 million accounts without getting customers' permission, the bank agreed to look for fake accounts going back an additional two years to 2009.>>
