SCRAPS looking for owner of iguana they rescued in the Gonzaga area

SCRAPS looking for owner of iguana they rescued in the Gonzaga area

SPOKANE, Wash. -

Are you missing your iguana? SCRAPS may have found it. 

SCRAPS received a call about an iguana in a tree in the Gonzaga District on Thursday. The lizard was about 15 feet up when the officer arrived and had part of its tail missing, along with a cut on its nose. 

SCRAPS took the reptile to its shelter, but they are now looking for the owner. If it's yours, you can redeem it at SCRAPS. They are located at 6815 E Trent Ave in Spokane Valley. You can call them at (509) 477-2532. 

Anyone claiming the iguana must be able to provide proof of ownership. 

