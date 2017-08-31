Floral tributes laid at the palace for Diana anniversary

Floral tributes laid at the palace for Diana anniversaryPosted: Updated:
Most Popular StoriesMost Popular StoriesMore>>
-
If you bought Honest products, Jessica Alba's company owes you money; Here's how to claim it
If you bought Honest products, Jessica Alba's company owes you money; Here's how to claim it
KHQ.COM - Jessica Alba's Health and Wellness company, Honest.com, is on the hook to pay back more than $7 Million to customers who allege "Honest" was anything but. If you are a United States resident who purchased certain Honest Diapering, Cleaning, or Personal Care products, you may be entitled to either a check or a Credit usable at Honest.com.>>
KHQ.COM - Jessica Alba's Health and Wellness company, Honest.com, is on the hook to pay back more than $7 Million to customers who allege "Honest" was anything but. If you are a United States resident who purchased certain Honest Diapering, Cleaning, or Personal Care products, you may be entitled to either a check or a Credit usable at Honest.com.>>
3 elderly Washington brothers face child pornography charges
3 elderly Washington brothers face child pornography charges
SEATTLE (AP) - An 82-year-old man who faces child pornography charges along with two of his elderly brothers was rolled into court in a wheelchair and his attorneys asked that he be given a mental competency evaluation. Charles Emery did not enter a plea Thursday in King County Superior Court. Thomas Emery, 80, entered a not guilty plea, while 78-year-old Edwin Emery was not in court.>>
SEATTLE (AP) - An 82-year-old man who faces child pornography charges along with two of his elderly brothers was rolled into court in a wheelchair and his attorneys asked that he be given a mental competency evaluation. Charles Emery did not enter a plea Thursday in King County Superior Court. Thomas Emery, 80, entered a not guilty plea, while 78-year-old Edwin Emery was not in court.>>
Five injured in DUI crash involving three vehicles in Spokane Valley
Five injured in DUI crash involving three vehicles in Spokane Valley
SPOKANE VALLEY, Wash. - Five people were injured after a DUI crash Wednesday evening involving three vehicles. The crash happened in at the intersection of Mullan and Sinto in Spokane Valley just before 7pm. According to Washington State Patrol, 38-year-old Mary E. Lambert was driving a 2002 Subaru Forester and being chased by a police officer when she failed to stop at a stop sign at Sinto and Mullan and was struck by a pickup truck traveling northbound on Mullan.>>
SPOKANE VALLEY, Wash. - Five people were injured after a DUI crash Wednesday evening involving three vehicles. The crash happened in at the intersection of Mullan and Sinto in Spokane Valley just before 7pm. According to Washington State Patrol, 38-year-old Mary E. Lambert was driving a 2002 Subaru Forester and being chased by a police officer when she failed to stop at a stop sign at Sinto and Mullan and was struck by a pickup truck traveling northbound on Mullan.>>
Spokane man sentenced to 23 years in prison for child rape and molestation
Spokane man sentenced to 23 years in prison for child rape and molestation
SPOKANE, Wash. - 47-year-old Troy L. Steenhard (AKA: Bloor) was sentenced to a minimum of 285 months (23 years, 9 months) in prison after a jury found him guilty of Rape of a Child and two counts of Child Molestation last month, according to the Spokane County Sheriff's Office. Steenhard was arrested earlier this year by Sexual Assault Detective Rob Satake on Valentine's Day this year after a 2-month long investigation.>>
SPOKANE, Wash. - 47-year-old Troy L. Steenhard (AKA: Bloor) was sentenced to a minimum of 285 months (23 years, 9 months) in prison after a jury found him guilty of Rape of a Child and two counts of Child Molestation last month, according to the Spokane County Sheriff's Office. Steenhard was arrested earlier this year by Sexual Assault Detective Rob Satake on Valentine's Day this year after a 2-month long investigation.>>
Questions remain in Rita Maze death investigation
Questions remain in Rita Maze death investigation
SPOKANE, Wash. - The mystery deepens into what happened to Rita Maze. Maze was allegedly kidnapped from a Montana rest stop. she was able to call loved ones, claiming she was being held against her will by a man with a gun. Maze was found dead with a single gunshot wound hours later near the Spokane airport.>>
SPOKANE, Wash. - The mystery deepens into what happened to Rita Maze. Maze was allegedly kidnapped from a Montana rest stop. she was able to call loved ones, claiming she was being held against her will by a man with a gun. Maze was found dead with a single gunshot wound hours later near the Spokane airport.>>
Friends, family mourn murdered cab driver
Friends, family mourn murdered cab driver
BONNER COUNTY, Idaho - It's now been more than 24 hours since a teenager from Western Washington flew to Spokane in hopes of attending Gonzaga. Instead, he went on a murderous rage. Police say he hailed a cab at the airport and then took the driver on a wild goose chase, eventually stabbing him to death. "He deserves everything he's got coming to him, from taking our friend, our loved one, our co-worker and boss.” Strong words>>
BONNER COUNTY, Idaho - It's now been more than 24 hours since a teenager from Western Washington flew to Spokane in hopes of attending Gonzaga. Instead, he went on a murderous rage. Police say he hailed a cab at the airport and then took the driver on a wild goose chase, eventually stabbing him to death. "He deserves everything he's got coming to him, from taking our friend, our loved one, our co-worker and boss.” Strong words>>
Top Stories from KHQHomeMore>>
-
WA receives $16K fine for not identifying powder at Hanford
WA receives $16K fine for not identifying powder at Hanford
RICHLAND (AP) - The state of Washington has levied a $16,000 fine for failure to identify a white powder on the Hanford Nuclear Reservation. The penalty is against the U.S. Department of Energy and its cleanup contractor at the Plutonium Uranium Extraction Plant. The Washington state Department of Ecology assessed the penalty after trying for more than a year to get the powder identified. Before it was closed in the 1980s, the>>
RICHLAND (AP) - The state of Washington has levied a $16,000 fine for failure to identify a white powder on the Hanford Nuclear Reservation. The penalty is against the U.S. Department of Energy and its cleanup contractor at the Plutonium Uranium Extraction Plant. The Washington state Department of Ecology assessed the penalty after trying for more than a year to get the powder identified. Before it was closed in the 1980s, the>>
The Latest: 32nd Harvey-related death confirmed
The Latest: 32nd Harvey-related death confirmed
HOUSTON, Tex. (AP) - The Latest on Tropical Depression Harvey (all times local): 7 p.m. Officials say a 61-year-old Southeast Texas woman has become the 32nd person confirmed to have died in Texas because of Harvey. Newton County Sheriff Billy Rowles says Clementine Thomas died Wednesday afternoon when the car she was driving was swept from Texas 87 south of Newton, about 60 miles northeast of Beaumont. In a statement>>
HOUSTON, Tex. (AP) - The Latest on Tropical Depression Harvey (all times local): 7 p.m. Officials say a 61-year-old Southeast Texas woman has become the 32nd person confirmed to have died in Texas because of Harvey. Newton County Sheriff Billy Rowles says Clementine Thomas died Wednesday afternoon when the car she was driving was swept from Texas 87 south of Newton, about 60 miles northeast of Beaumont. In a statement>>
Lisa Brown, former lawmaker a& WSU chancellor, announces 2018 run for Congress
Lisa Brown, former lawmaker a& WSU chancellor, announces 2018 run for Congress
SPOKANE, Wash. - Lisa Brown, former WSU Chancellor and state legislator, announced her campaign for Congress in Washington’s 5th congressional district. Brown released the following statement and announcement video: “Eastern Washington is one of the most beautiful and dynamic parts of our country, but even with all that we love about our region, too many people in our community are being left behind. As I traveled>>
SPOKANE, Wash. - Lisa Brown, former WSU Chancellor and state legislator, announced her campaign for Congress in Washington’s 5th congressional district. Brown released the following statement and announcement video: “Eastern Washington is one of the most beautiful and dynamic parts of our country, but even with all that we love about our region, too many people in our community are being left behind. As I traveled>>
Growing blaze causes evacuations in Central Washington
Growing blaze causes evacuations in Central Washington
CLE ELUM, Wash. - People in about 150 homes in Central Washington have been told to evacuate because of a growing wildfire in the region. The Kittitas County Sheriff's Office says that the blaze near Cle Elum, Washington, had grown to about 12 square miles (31 kilometers) Thursday. The fire started Aug. 11 after lightning strikes and was fueled by high winds. Kittitas County escalated evacuations in the Middle Fork Teanaway area near Cle>>
CLE ELUM, Wash. - People in about 150 homes in Central Washington have been told to evacuate because of a growing wildfire in the region. The Kittitas County Sheriff's Office says that the blaze near Cle Elum, Washington, had grown to about 12 square miles (31 kilometers) Thursday. The fire started Aug. 11 after lightning strikes and was fueled by high winds. Kittitas County escalated evacuations in the Middle Fork Teanaway area near Cle>>
Pizza by kayak: Texas Pizza Hut delivers in floodwaters
Pizza by kayak: Texas Pizza Hut delivers in floodwaters
SUGAR LAND, Tex. - Record rainfall and flooding from Hurricane Harvey isn’t enough to stop a Pizza Hut in Texas from delivering food to families. Shayda Habib, the regional manager of a Pizza hut in Sugarland, mobilized a small crew on Tuesday to make dozens of pies to bring to families, according to NBC affiliate KPRC Houston. "When I heard there were families in need, I knew we needed to act fast," Habib told KPRC. "I>>
SUGAR LAND, Tex. - Record rainfall and flooding from Hurricane Harvey isn’t enough to stop a Pizza Hut in Texas from delivering food to families. Shayda Habib, the regional manager of a Pizza hut in Sugarland, mobilized a small crew on Tuesday to make dozens of pies to bring to families, according to NBC affiliate KPRC Houston. "When I heard there were families in need, I knew we needed to act fast," Habib told KPRC. "I>>
Montana man pleads guilty to shaking his infant son
Montana man pleads guilty to shaking his infant son
BUTTE, Mont. (AP) - A 27-year-old Montana man has pleaded guilty to shaking his 5-week-old son, causing severe brain injuries. The Montana Standard reports Austin Blair Johnson of Butte entered a guilty plea Thursday at his arraignment on a charge of assault on a minor resulting in serious bodily injury. Defendants rarely plead guilty at arraignment. The baby was taken to the hospital on July 1 with a head injury and transferred to Primary>>
BUTTE, Mont. (AP) - A 27-year-old Montana man has pleaded guilty to shaking his 5-week-old son, causing severe brain injuries. The Montana Standard reports Austin Blair Johnson of Butte entered a guilty plea Thursday at his arraignment on a charge of assault on a minor resulting in serious bodily injury. Defendants rarely plead guilty at arraignment. The baby was taken to the hospital on July 1 with a head injury and transferred to Primary>>
Shooting of 8 Idaho cows prompts police investigation
Shooting of 8 Idaho cows prompts police investigation
IDAHO FALLS, Idaho (AP) - Authorities in Idaho are investigating the shooting deaths of eight heads of cattle. The Post Register reports the commercial Angus beef cattle were killed during the weekend in the Swan Valley area, prompting the Bonneville County Sheriff's Office to investigate. Lt. Kevin Casper says the cattle belong to the Fall Creek Basin Cattlemen's Association, a group of cattle producers who share grazing land. He says>>
IDAHO FALLS, Idaho (AP) - Authorities in Idaho are investigating the shooting deaths of eight heads of cattle. The Post Register reports the commercial Angus beef cattle were killed during the weekend in the Swan Valley area, prompting the Bonneville County Sheriff's Office to investigate. Lt. Kevin Casper says the cattle belong to the Fall Creek Basin Cattlemen's Association, a group of cattle producers who share grazing land. He says>>
Floral tributes laid at the palace for Diana anniversary
Floral tributes laid at the palace for Diana anniversary
LONDON (AP) - The latest on the 20th anniversary of the death of Princess Diana (all times local): 3:30 p.m. Elton John has offered a tribute to the late Princess Diana on the 20th anniversary of her death. The 70-year-old singer posted an image on social media showing his hand on her shoulder, and wrote: "20 years ago today, the world lost an angel. #RIP." The pop icon memorably performed his moving so...>>
LONDON (AP) - The latest on the 20th anniversary of the death of Princess Diana (all times local): 3:30 p.m. Elton John has offered a tribute to the late Princess Diana on the 20th anniversary of her death. The 70-year-old singer posted an image on social media showing his hand on her shoulder, and wrote: "20 years ago today, the world lost an angel. #RIP." The pop icon memorably performed his moving so...>>
The Latest: Fire destroys cabins outside Havre, Montana
The Latest: Fire destroys cabins outside Havre, Montana
HELENA, Mont. (AP) - The Latest on Montana's wildfires (all times local): 3:25 p.m. Officials say a wildfire burning south of Havre has destroyed five cabins, five other structures and is threatening another 130 buildings. The 17-square-mile (44-square-kilometer) fire is burning in the Bears Paw Mountains between Havre and the Rocky Boy's Indian Reservation. It was uncontained as of Thursday afternoon. The fire was first reported on>>
HELENA, Mont. (AP) - The Latest on Montana's wildfires (all times local): 3:25 p.m. Officials say a wildfire burning south of Havre has destroyed five cabins, five other structures and is threatening another 130 buildings. The 17-square-mile (44-square-kilometer) fire is burning in the Bears Paw Mountains between Havre and the Rocky Boy's Indian Reservation. It was uncontained as of Thursday afternoon. The fire was first reported on>>
SCRAPS looking for owner of iguana they rescued in the Gonzaga area
SCRAPS looking for owner of iguana they rescued in the Gonzaga area
SPOKANE, Wash. - Are you missing your iguana? SCRAPS may have found it. SCRAPS received a call about an iguana in a tree in the Gonzaga District on Thursday. The lizard was about 15 feet up when the officer arrived and had part of its tail missing, along with a cut on its nose. SCRAPS took the reptile to its shelter, but they are now looking for the owner. If it's yours, you can redeem it at SCRAPS>>
SPOKANE, Wash. - Are you missing your iguana? SCRAPS may have found it. SCRAPS received a call about an iguana in a tree in the Gonzaga District on Thursday. The lizard was about 15 feet up when the officer arrived and had part of its tail missing, along with a cut on its nose. SCRAPS took the reptile to its shelter, but they are now looking for the owner. If it's yours, you can redeem it at SCRAPS>>