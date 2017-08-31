Shooting of 8 Idaho cows prompts police investigation

(AP) - Authorities in Idaho are investigating the shooting deaths of eight heads of cattle.

The Post Register reports the commercial Angus beef cattle were killed during the weekend in the Swan Valley area, prompting the Bonneville County Sheriff's Office to investigate.

Lt. Kevin Casper says the cattle belong to the Fall Creek Basin Cattlemen's Association, a group of cattle producers who share grazing land. He says the cattle have an estimated value of $1,500 each, resulting in $12,000 in losses.

Barb Croft, who is affiliated with the Fall Creek Basin Cattlemen's Association, says all the cattle were shot in the head.

Casper says cattle shootings occur about once a year but not to this degree.

