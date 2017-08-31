Pizza by kayak: Texas Pizza Hut delivers in floodwaters

Record rainfall and flooding from Hurricane Harvey isn’t enough to stop a Pizza Hut in Texas from delivering food to families.

Shayda Habib, the regional manager of a Pizza hut in Sugarland, mobilized a small crew on Tuesday to make dozens of pies to bring to families, according to NBC affiliate KPRC Houston.

"When I heard there were families in need, I knew we needed to act fast," Habib told KPRC. "I called my husband and asked him to gather up kayaks and meet me at the restaurant."

The team loaded pizzas into delivery pouches and stacked them on the kayaks to deliver the pizzas to hungry families.

Habib told another NBC affiliate, KCRA Sacramento, that she plans to continue delivering pizza until the store runs out of food.

"The people in the houses didn't expect us to come. It was so nice to see their smiles after so much gloom."

The company tweeted a picture of the team in action, thanking them for their hard work and generosity.