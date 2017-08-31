Growing blaze causes evacuations in Central Washington

People in about 150 homes in Central Washington have been told to evacuate because of a growing wildfire in the region.

The Kittitas County Sheriff's Office says that the blaze near Cle Elum, Washington, had grown to about 12 square miles (31 kilometers) Thursday. The fire started Aug. 11 after lightning strikes and was fueled by high winds.

Kittitas County escalated evacuations in the Middle Fork Teanaway area near Cle Elum to a level 3 "Go Now" evacuation. Officials said of the 154 homes evacuated, half were primary homes and the other half were cabins and vacation homes.

There are 430 homes under a level 2 evacuation notice.