Lisa Brown, former lawmaker a& WSU chancellor, announces 2018 run for Congress

Lisa Brown, former WSU Chancellor and state legislator, announced her campaign for Congress in Washington’s 5th congressional district.

Brown released the following statement and announcement video:

“Eastern Washington is one of the most beautiful and dynamic parts of our country, but even with all that we love about our region, too many people in our community are being left behind. As I traveled around the region as we were creating the WSU medical school, I heard from families scared of losing their healthcare, that they won’t be able to leave a better life for their children, and that they won’t be able to retire in dignity.”

“In my time representing Spokane in the state legislature and for the last five years at WSU, I’ve worked with Republicans and Democrats to get things done – growing our economy by investing in education, infrastructure, and making sure Eastern Washington got its fair share of public resources.”

“Good ideas and good solutions don’t come with a partisan label. We need more people talking to each other, instead of blaming each other. I know we can work together to find common ground and get results because that’s what I’ve done my entire life. That’s the experience I’ll bring to Congress.”

Lisa Brown has been a lifelong advocate for the people of Eastern Washington. A mother, an economist, and an educator, Lisa taught at Eastern Washington University and Gonzaga University. In the state legislature, Lisa championed job-creating legislation like the Strategic Economic Development Fund, the Motion Picture Competitiveness Fund, and countless infrastructure projects like the North Spokane Corridor and the Fox Theater.

You can watch Lisa’s announcement video on YouTube here: