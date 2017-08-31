Local charity losing money due to theft - Spokane, North Idaho News & Weather KHQ.com

Local charity losing money due to theft

by Joe McHale, KHQ Local News Reporter
SPOKANE, Wash. -

The Arc of Spokane says donations intended for their thrift store are being stolen before they’re able to pick them up, in the ripple effect is costing them money.

According to the organization, 50 to 70 scheduled pickups are missing each week.

“It is disheartening,” said route driver, Kaleb Topp. “It happens about five times a week were they [donor] come outside and say ‘it was out here’ so it much have been stolen.”

Not all of the missing pickups are due to theft. Arc staff members say sometimes donors forget to put their stuff on the front door or in the driveway.

The Arc of Spokane is a volunteer-based, nonprofit agency that works to ensure that people with developmental disabilities in the community, and the people who care for them, enjoy the highest quality of life possible by speaking out on their behalf and by providing programs that help our constituents live, work and socialize in our community.

You can learn more about how to give by clicking on the following link: http://www.arc-spokane.org/ or by calling (509) 328-8100

