Students meet with WSU senior administrators following protests

Washington State University's President Kirk Schulz and his senior staff met with student protesters today after several rallies and incidents at WSU.

One of the demands students had was for the university to create a new policy defining free speech vs hate speech. But it would seem to run counter to a June United States Supreme Court ruling that said terms or phrases that are deemed offensive are still protected.

Vice President of Communications and Marketing for WSU, Phil Weiler, said the university isn't against changing at least some of the rules on campus.

"The university can do a better job I think of spelling out our policies around what is acceptable speech and what's not acceptable speech. That's something we'll be looking at in the coming days and weeks."

Chijoke Emeka who led the rallies and sit in last week said they think they made progress with the administration. Students also want WSU to hire more staff and faculty of color, create more gender inclusive facilities and to provide free feminine products in all restrooms. Will there be more protest to come? It all depends if all of the demands are met.