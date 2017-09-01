Lawsuit over Trump's 1st attempt to ban travel is settled

Lawsuit over Trump's 1st attempt to ban travel is settledPosted: Updated:
If you bought Honest products, Jessica Alba's company owes you money; Here's how to claim it
KHQ.COM - Jessica Alba's Health and Wellness company, Honest.com, is on the hook to pay back more than $7 Million to customers who allege "Honest" was anything but. If you are a United States resident who purchased certain Honest Diapering, Cleaning, or Personal Care products, you may be entitled to either a check or a Credit usable at Honest.com.>>
3 elderly Washington brothers face child pornography charges
SEATTLE (AP) - An 82-year-old man who faces child pornography charges along with two of his elderly brothers was rolled into court in a wheelchair and his attorneys asked that he be given a mental competency evaluation. Charles Emery did not enter a plea Thursday in King County Superior Court. Thomas Emery, 80, entered a not guilty plea, while 78-year-old Edwin Emery was not in court.>>
Five injured in DUI crash involving three vehicles in Spokane Valley
SPOKANE VALLEY, Wash. - Five people were injured after a DUI crash Wednesday evening involving three vehicles. The crash happened in at the intersection of Mullan and Sinto in Spokane Valley just before 7pm. According to Washington State Patrol, 38-year-old Mary E. Lambert was driving a 2002 Subaru Forester and being chased by a police officer when she failed to stop at a stop sign at Sinto and Mullan and was struck by a pickup truck traveling northbound on Mullan.>>
Spokane man sentenced to 23 years in prison for child rape and molestation
SPOKANE, Wash. - 47-year-old Troy L. Steenhard (AKA: Bloor) was sentenced to a minimum of 285 months (23 years, 9 months) in prison after a jury found him guilty of Rape of a Child and two counts of Child Molestation last month, according to the Spokane County Sheriff's Office. Steenhard was arrested earlier this year by Sexual Assault Detective Rob Satake on Valentine's Day this year after a 2-month long investigation.>>
Questions remain in Rita Maze death investigation
SPOKANE, Wash. - The mystery deepens into what happened to Rita Maze. Maze was allegedly kidnapped from a Montana rest stop. she was able to call loved ones, claiming she was being held against her will by a man with a gun. Maze was found dead with a single gunshot wound hours later near the Spokane airport.>>
Friends, family mourn murdered cab driver
BONNER COUNTY, Idaho - It's now been more than 24 hours since a teenager from Western Washington flew to Spokane in hopes of attending Gonzaga. Instead, he went on a murderous rage. Police say he hailed a cab at the airport and then took the driver on a wild goose chase, eventually stabbing him to death. "He deserves everything he's got coming to him, from taking our friend, our loved one, our co-worker and boss.” Strong words>>
Easy collar: Men accused of robbing bar during police party
BALTIMORE (AP) - The police response time was quicker than ever. Two men were arrested after police say they robbed a bar outside Baltimore while off-duty officers were there for a police retirement party. The Baltimore Sun reports the men allegedly demanded cash from the register at a Woodlawn bar Tuesday evening while a group of officers gathered for a longtime sergeant's retirement. The officers chased and arrested them.>>
Lawsuit over Trump's 1st attempt to ban travel is settled
NEW YORK (AP) - Foreigners who were barred from entering the U.S. during President Donald Trump's first attempt to ban travel from seven Muslim-majority nations will get government help reapplying for visas under a lawsuit settlement reached Thursday. Civil rights lawyers and the Trump administration announced the deal during a conference call in federal court in Brooklyn, one scene of the legal battle over the treatment of hundreds>>
Students meet with WSU senior administrators following protests
PULLMAN, Wash. - Washington State University's President Kirk Schulz and his senior staff met with student protesters today after several rallies and incidents at WSU. One of the demands students had was for the university to create a new policy defining free speech vs hate speech. But it would seem to run counter to a June United States Supreme Court ruling that said terms or phrases that are deemed offensive are still protected. Vice>>
Local charity losing money due to theft
SPOKANE, Wash. - The Arc of Spokane says donations intended for their thrift store are being stolen before they’re able to pick them up, in the ripple effect is costing them money. According to the organization, 50 to 70 scheduled pickups are missing each week. “It is disheartening,” said route driver, Kaleb Topp. “It happens about five times a week were they [donor] come outside and say ‘it was out here’ so it much have been stolen.”>>
How to help Harvey victims
SPOKANE, Wash. - When people see the images of Tropical Storm Harvey in Texas, they want to help in any way they can. Nationally, the Red Cross has been inundated online, with volunteers trying to sign up. Their website has slowed down because normally they have 50 applications an hour to help a natural disaster, but it jumped to 700 applications an hour. Megan Snow, American Red Cross Executive Director in the Greater Inland>>
City spends $150,000 to drive out homeless people camping underneath I-90
SPOKANE, Wash. - The City of Spokane continues its efforts to clean up the homeless population. They’re latest attempt: Rocks. The city has spent $150,000 on landscaping, which includes dumping a ton of rocks underneath Interstate 90. In a press release, the city stated it’s “A hard core attempt to make the ground so uncomfortable that no one wants to sit or sleep underneath the interstate.” The press release also stated that this year the City>>
Spokane woman helps save airman's family from devastation in Houston
SPOKANE, Wash. - For M'Liss Bush, she spends her now retired life watching out for her brothers and sisters-in-arms on social media. "With the military, that's your family," Bush said. Bush played a crucial role at Fairchild Air Force Base as a Unit Program Coordinator. That's a one-person human resources department, IT manager, healthcare coordinator, and den mother all rolled into one. And all that training came back in a flash a few>>
Montana to deploy more troops to fight fires
HELENA, Mont. (AP) - The Latest on Montana's wildfires (all times local): 5:30 p.m. Montana officials say they will nearly triple the number of National Guard troops responding to wildfires in the state by the end of the weekend. Adjutant Gen. Matthew Quinn said Thursday that the number of troops deployed will rise from 123 to 350. Soldiers will work on line crews, on firefighting aircraft and provide security. Firefighting personnel and resources>>
WA receives $16K fine for not identifying powder at Hanford
RICHLAND (AP) - The state of Washington has levied a $16,000 fine for failure to identify a white powder on the Hanford Nuclear Reservation. The penalty is against the U.S. Department of Energy and its cleanup contractor at the Plutonium Uranium Extraction Plant. The Washington state Department of Ecology assessed the penalty after trying for more than a year to get the powder identified. Before it was closed in the 1980s, the>>
The Latest: 32nd Harvey-related death confirmed
HOUSTON, Tex. (AP) - The Latest on Tropical Depression Harvey (all times local): 7 p.m. Officials say a 61-year-old Southeast Texas woman has become the 32nd person confirmed to have died in Texas because of Harvey. Newton County Sheriff Billy Rowles says Clementine Thomas died Wednesday afternoon when the car she was driving was swept from Texas 87 south of Newton, about 60 miles northeast of Beaumont. In a statement>>
