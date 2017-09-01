Battery charger sparks house fire in Asotin - Spokane, North Idaho News & Weather KHQ.com

Battery charger sparks house fire in Asotin

Asotin County Fire District 1 Asotin County Fire District 1
ASOTIN, Wash. -

Firefighters in Asotin responded to a house fire on the 200 block of Adams Street at about 7:40 p.m. Thursday evening.

Black smoke was coming from the front door when crews arrived. 

Crews quickly got the flames under control in about 5 minutes. 

They say it appears a battery charger may have sparked the fire in the basement of the three-story home. 

No one was hurt. 

