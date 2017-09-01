TRAFFIC ALERT: Semi truck partially tips over at Division and Sprague

A semi truck that took a turn a little too tight has gotten a little stuck in a construction whole at Division and Sprague in downtown Spokane.



Spokane Police are asking people to avoid the area while crews work to get the semi unstuck. They initially anticipated the intersection would only be closed until about 7am but the truck is a little more difficult to tow than initially thought. Three tow trucks are being used to pull the truck out of the whole.



The intersection will remain closed until further notice.



Use Washington and Stevens as an alternate route.

3 tow trucks trying to get a hold of the semi from one side. Another tow truck is hooked up to the front of semi. pic.twitter.com/9ytqr7CKYY — Brett Pantier (@PantierB) September 1, 2017