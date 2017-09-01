TRAFFIC ALERT: Semi truck partially tips over at Division and Sp - Spokane, North Idaho News & Weather KHQ.com

TRAFFIC ALERT: Semi truck partially tips over at Division and Sprague

Posted: Updated:

A semi truck that took a turn a little too tight has gotten a little stuck in a construction whole at Division and Sprague in downtown Spokane.

Spokane Police are asking people to avoid the area while crews work to get the semi unstuck. They initially anticipated the intersection would only be closed until about 7am but the truck is a little more difficult to tow than initially thought. Three tow trucks are being used to pull the truck out of the whole.

The intersection will remain closed until further notice.

Use Washington and Stevens as an alternate route.

  City spends $150,000 to drive out homeless people camping underneath I-90

    SPOKANE, Wash. - The City of Spokane continues its efforts to clean up the homeless population. They're latest attempt: Rocks. The city has spent $150,000 on landscaping, which includes dumping a ton of rocks underneath Interstate 90. In a press release, the city stated it's "A hard core attempt to make the ground so uncomfortable that no one wants to sit or sleep underneath the interstate." The press release also stated that this year the City 

  If you bought Honest products, Jessica Alba's company owes you money; Here's how to claim it

    KHQ.COM - Jessica Alba's Health and Wellness company, Honest.com, is on the hook to pay back more than $7 Million to customers who allege "Honest" was anything but. If you are a United States resident who purchased certain Honest Diapering, Cleaning, or Personal Care products, you may be entitled to either a check or a Credit usable at Honest.com. 

  3 elderly Washington brothers face child pornography charges

    SEATTLE (AP) -  An 82-year-old man who faces child pornography charges along with two of his elderly brothers was rolled into court in a wheelchair and his attorneys asked that he be given a mental competency evaluation. Charles Emery did not enter a plea Thursday in King County Superior Court. Thomas Emery, 80, entered a not guilty plea, while 78-year-old Edwin Emery was not in court.

  TRAFFIC ALERT: Semi truck partially tips over at Division and Sprague

    SPOKANE, Wash. - A semi truck that took a turn a little too tight has gotten a little stuck in a construction whole at Division and Sprague in downtown Spokane. Spokane Police are asking people to avoid the area while crews work to get the semi unstuck. They anticipate the intersection will be closed until about 7am. Use Washington and Stevens as an alternate route.

  Battery charger sparks house fire in Asotin

    ASOTIN, Wash. - Firefighters in Asotin responded to a house fire on the 200 block of Adams Street at about 7:40 p.m. Thursday evening. Black smoke was coming from the front door when crews arrived.  Crews quickly got the flames under control in about 5 minutes.  They say it appears a battery charger may have sparked the fire in the basement of the three-story home.  No one was hurt. 

  Mad Minute stories from Thursday, August 31st

    Here are the extended versions of the KHQ Local News 11 at 11 Mad Minute stories from Thursday, August 31st.

