Dennis Magner pleads not guilty to manslaughter charges connected to fatal 2016 Lake CDA boat crash

Dennis Magner entered a not guilty plea to all charges Friday morning in connection to a boat crash on Lake Coeur d'Alene in July 2016 that killed three people.

Magner has been charged with three counts of involuntary manslaughter and one count of conspiracy to conceal evidence.

The Sheriff's Office says their investigation found that on the night of July 30, 2016, a boat operated by Dennis Magner of Spokane was southbound with it struck another stationary boat. All three occupants of the stationary boat, Caitlin Breeze, Justin Honken and Justin Luhr, were all killed in the crash.

During their investigation, the Sheriff's Office says four of the people on Magner's boat , including Magner, provided false information about who was actually driving the boat. After it was announced that three people were missing and presumed drowned in the crash, three people from Magner's boat recanted their original statements and said Magner was driving the boat at the time of the crash.

Just a few weeks after the crash, members of Justin Luhr's family sat down with KHQ for an exclusive interview. They said thy just wanted answers.

"It's like ripping your heart out," Mike Luhr said. "You go through good times and bad times."

Justin Luhr was a loving husband and father to two little girls. Family members said Monday they just hope justice will finally be served, even if the void in their hearts will remain.

"It's difficult to think, you know, that your son is gone," Mike said in our August interview.

"It's hard to believe that this is forever," said Bradee Luhr. "There is no changing it now, this is our life."

Magner's trial is scheduled to begin in the spring of 2018. He is currently undergoing chemotherapy for cancer treatment.