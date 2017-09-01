Dennis Magner pleads not guilty to manslaughter charges connecte - Spokane, North Idaho News & Weather KHQ.com

Dennis Magner pleads not guilty to manslaughter charges connected to fatal 2016 Lake CDA boat crash

Posted: Updated:
COEUR D'ALENE, Idaho -

Dennis Magner entered a not guilty plea to all charges Friday morning in connection to a boat crash on Lake Coeur d'Alene in July 2016 that killed three people. 

Magner has been charged with three counts of involuntary manslaughter and one count of conspiracy to conceal evidence. 

The Sheriff's Office says their investigation found that on the night of July 30, 2016, a boat operated by Dennis Magner of Spokane was southbound with it struck another stationary boat. All three occupants of the stationary boat, Caitlin Breeze, Justin Honken and Justin Luhr, were all killed in the crash. 

During their investigation, the Sheriff's Office says four of the people on Magner's boat, including Magner, provided false information about who was actually driving the boat. After it was announced that three people were missing and presumed drowned in the crash, three people from Magner's boat recanted their original statements and said Magner was driving the boat at the time of the crash. 

Just a few weeks after the crash, members of Justin Luhr's family sat down with KHQ for an exclusive interview. They said thy just wanted answers.

"It's like ripping your heart out," Mike Luhr said. "You go through good times and bad times."

RELATED: Family of Lake Coeur d'Alene boat crash victim files wrongful death suit

Justin Luhr was a loving husband and father to two little girls. Family members said Monday they just hope justice will finally be served, even if the void in their hearts will remain.

"It's difficult to think, you know, that your son is gone," Mike said in our August interview.

"It's hard to believe that this is forever," said Bradee Luhr. "There is no changing it now, this is our life."

Magner's trial is scheduled to begin in the spring of 2018. He is currently undergoing chemotherapy for cancer treatment. 

  • Most Popular StoriesMost Popular StoriesMore>>

  • City spends $150,000 to drive out homeless people camping underneath I-90

    City spends $150,000 to drive out homeless people camping underneath I-90

    Thursday, August 31 2017 9:57 PM EDT2017-09-01 01:57:16 GMT

    SPOKANE, Wash. - The City of Spokane continues its efforts to clean up the homeless population. They’re latest attempt: Rocks. The city has spent $150,000 on landscaping, which includes dumping a ton of rocks underneath Interstate 90. In a press release, the city stated it’s “A hard core attempt to make the ground so uncomfortable that no one wants to sit or sleep underneath the interstate.” The press release also stated that this year the City 

    >>

    SPOKANE, Wash. - The City of Spokane continues its efforts to clean up the homeless population. They’re latest attempt: Rocks. The city has spent $150,000 on landscaping, which includes dumping a ton of rocks underneath Interstate 90. In a press release, the city stated it’s “A hard core attempt to make the ground so uncomfortable that no one wants to sit or sleep underneath the interstate.” The press release also stated that this year the City 

    >>

  • If you bought Honest products, Jessica Alba's company owes you money; Here's how to claim it

    If you bought Honest products, Jessica Alba's company owes you money; Here's how to claim it

    Thursday, August 24 2017 3:16 PM EDT2017-08-24 19:16:48 GMT

    KHQ.COM - Jessica Alba's Health and Wellness company, Honest.com, is on the hook to pay back more than $7 Million to customers who allege "Honest" was anything but. If you are a United States resident who purchased certain Honest Diapering, Cleaning, or Personal Care products, you may be entitled to either a check or a Credit usable at Honest.com. 

    >>

    KHQ.COM - Jessica Alba's Health and Wellness company, Honest.com, is on the hook to pay back more than $7 Million to customers who allege "Honest" was anything but. If you are a United States resident who purchased certain Honest Diapering, Cleaning, or Personal Care products, you may be entitled to either a check or a Credit usable at Honest.com. 

    >>

  • 3 elderly Washington brothers face child pornography charges

    3 elderly Washington brothers face child pornography charges

    Thursday, August 31 2017 3:10 PM EDT2017-08-31 19:10:57 GMT

    SEATTLE (AP) -  An 82-year-old man who faces child pornography charges along with two of his elderly brothers was rolled into court in a wheelchair and his attorneys asked that he be given a mental competency evaluation. Charles Emery did not enter a plea Thursday in King County Superior Court. Thomas Emery, 80, entered a not guilty plea, while 78-year-old Edwin Emery was not in court.

    >>

    SEATTLE (AP) -  An 82-year-old man who faces child pornography charges along with two of his elderly brothers was rolled into court in a wheelchair and his attorneys asked that he be given a mental competency evaluation. Charles Emery did not enter a plea Thursday in King County Superior Court. Thomas Emery, 80, entered a not guilty plea, while 78-year-old Edwin Emery was not in court.

    >>
    •   
HD DOPPLER 6i
/
7-Day ForecastWeather PixSchool ClosuresBargain BlitzGarden Report

  • Top Stories from KHQHomeMore>>

  • Dennis Magner pleads not guilty to manslaughter charges connected to fatal 2016 Lake CDA boat crash

    Dennis Magner pleads not guilty to manslaughter charges connected to fatal 2016 Lake CDA boat crash

    Friday, September 1 2017 11:50 AM EDT2017-09-01 15:50:25 GMT

    COEUR D'ALENE, Idaho - Dennis Magner entered a not guilty plea to all charges Friday morning in connection to a boat crash on Lake Coeur d'Alene in July 2016 that killed three people.  Magner has been charged with three counts of involuntary manslaughter and one count of conspiracy to conceal evidence.  

    >>

    COEUR D'ALENE, Idaho - Dennis Magner entered a not guilty plea to all charges Friday morning in connection to a boat crash on Lake Coeur d'Alene in July 2016 that killed three people.  Magner has been charged with three counts of involuntary manslaughter and one count of conspiracy to conceal evidence.  

    >>

  • TRAFFIC ALERT: Semi truck partially tips over at Division and Sprague

    TRAFFIC ALERT: Semi truck partially tips over at Division and Sprague

    Friday, September 1 2017 11:15 AM EDT2017-09-01 15:15:01 GMT

    SPOKANE, Wash. - A semi truck that took a turn a little too tight has gotten a little stuck in a construction hole at Division and Sprague in downtown Spokane. Spokane Police are asking people to avoid the area while crews work to get the semi unstuck. They anticipate the intersection will be closed until about 7am. Use Washington and Stevens as an alternate route.

    >>

    SPOKANE, Wash. - A semi truck that took a turn a little too tight has gotten a little stuck in a construction hole at Division and Sprague in downtown Spokane. Spokane Police are asking people to avoid the area while crews work to get the semi unstuck. They anticipate the intersection will be closed until about 7am. Use Washington and Stevens as an alternate route.

    >>

  • Battery charger sparks house fire in Asotin

    Battery charger sparks house fire in Asotin

    Friday, September 1 2017 2:16 AM EDT2017-09-01 06:16:05 GMT

    ASOTIN, Wash. - Firefighters in Asotin responded to a house fire on the 200 block of Adams Street at about 7:40 p.m. Thursday evening. Black smoke was coming from the front door when crews arrived.  Crews quickly got the flames under control in about 5 minutes.  They say it appears a battery charger may have sparked the fire in the basement of the three-story home.  No one was hurt. 

    >>

    ASOTIN, Wash. - Firefighters in Asotin responded to a house fire on the 200 block of Adams Street at about 7:40 p.m. Thursday evening. Black smoke was coming from the front door when crews arrived.  Crews quickly got the flames under control in about 5 minutes.  They say it appears a battery charger may have sparked the fire in the basement of the three-story home.  No one was hurt. 

    >>
    •   