Arrested Salt Lake nurse accepts chief's apology

SALT LAKE CITY, Utah -

A Utah nurse who was handcuffed and dragged from her job after she refused to allow a blood draw on an unconscious patient says she's accepting apologies from the Salt Lake City mayor and police chief.

Alex Wubbels said in a statement Friday that felt the personal apologies were sincere.

She also says she looks forward to working with them to promote civil dialogue and education.

She says they're taking the matter seriously and she believes positive change will come out of it.

Wubbels says the outpouring of support she's received since releasing dramatic video of the exchange was beyond what she could have imagined.

12:15 p.m.

The mayor of Salt Lake City says the arrest of a nurse who told a police officer she couldn't draw blood from an unconscious patient is completely unacceptable.

Mayor Jackie Biskupski says it's a troubling setback to efforts to train officers to de-escalate situations rather than use force.

Utah Gov. Gary Herbert also weighed in Friday, a day after dramatic video surfaced of the exchange with nurse Alex Wubbels. He says in a tweet that the footage is disturbing and he trusts police will rectify the situation.

Police Chief Mike Brown says he's alarmed and sad the incident caused a rift between police and nurses.

He says the department has taken steps to ensure it won't happen again. The officer has been removed from a drawing blood but remains employed during an internal investigation.

10:30 a.m.

Salt Lake City police have apologized after an officer handcuffed a hospital nurse for refusing a blood draw from an unconscious patient.

Police spokeswoman Christina Judd said the agency initiated an internal investigation within hours of the July 26 encounter between Detective Jeff Payne and University Hospital burn unit nurse Alex Wubbels that was caught on the officer's body camera.

Payne has been suspended from blood-draw duties but remains in his role as a detective in the investigations unit.

Judd says the assistant chief has apologized to the hospital and that the department is alarmed by what they saw in the video .

Judd said the department is working to investigate what went wrong and is seeking to repair the "unfortunate rift" it has caused.

2 a.m.

A Utah police officer's body camera video shows a hospital nurse being handcuffed after refusing to draw blood on an unconscious patient.

The video taken at University Hospital in Salt Lake City shows nurse Alex Wubbels calmly explaining to Salt Lake detective Jeff Payne that she couldn't draw blood on a patient who had been injured in a car accident. She told the officer a patient was required to give consent for a blood sample or be under arrest. Otherwise, she said police needed a warrant.

The dispute ended with Payne telling the nurse she was under arrest and physically moving her out of the hospital while she screamed.

The Salt Lake Tribune reports (http://bit.ly/2vvBdMR ) Wubbels was not charged. Police have started an internal investigation, but Payne remains on duty.

  City spends $150,000 to drive out homeless people camping underneath I-90

    SPOKANE, Wash. - The City of Spokane continues its efforts to clean up the homeless population. They’re latest attempt: Rocks. The city has spent $150,000 on landscaping, which includes dumping a ton of rocks underneath Interstate 90. In a press release, the city stated it’s “A hard core attempt to make the ground so uncomfortable that no one wants to sit or sleep underneath the interstate.” The press release also stated that this year the City 

  If you bought Honest products, Jessica Alba's company owes you money; Here's how to claim it

    KHQ.COM - Jessica Alba's Health and Wellness company, Honest.com, is on the hook to pay back more than $7 Million to customers who allege "Honest" was anything but. If you are a United States resident who purchased certain Honest Diapering, Cleaning, or Personal Care products, you may be entitled to either a check or a Credit usable at Honest.com. 

  Dennis Magner pleads not guilty to manslaughter charges connected to fatal 2016 Lake CDA boat crash

    COEUR D'ALENE, Idaho - Dennis Magner entered a not guilty plea to all charges Friday morning in connection to a boat crash on Lake Coeur d'Alene in July 2016 that killed three people.  Magner has been charged with three counts of involuntary manslaughter and one count of conspiracy to conceal evidence.  

  Man accused of killing Spokane Valley cab driver to undergo mental health evaluation

    SANDPOINT, Idaho - The Puyallup man accused of killing a Spokane Valley cab driver was ordered to undergo a mental health evaluation on Friday, which will put criminal proceedings on hold.  Chief Public Defender Janet Whitney moved for 19-year-old Jacob Coleman to undergo an evaluation because of statements he made to investigators after his arrest, according to the Bonner County Daily Bee. 

  Arrested Salt Lake nurse accepts chief's apology

    SALT LAKE CITY, Utah - A Utah nurse who was handcuffed and dragged from her job after she refused to allow a blood draw on an unconscious patient says she's accepting apologies from the Salt Lake City mayor and police chief. Alex Wubbels said in a statement Friday that felt the personal apologies were sincere.

  Tips for end-of-life planning (sponsored)

    Lance Kissler thought his parents had prepared for everything as they grew older, with a good fix on their household finances and with long-term care and funeral policies in place. But when Lance’s mother suddenly fell ill and was hospitalized, his family discovered they weren’t as financially prepared as they thought. Lance had a better handle on this situation than many of us would. As STCU’s marketing manager, he’s surrounded by professionals well-versed i...

