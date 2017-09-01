Brush fire burning west of Spokane near Palisades Park - Spokane, North Idaho News & Weather KHQ.com

Brush fire burning west of Spokane near Palisades Park

Posted: Updated:
SPOKANE, Wash. -

Firefighters are battling a 3-alarm brush fire burning west of Spokane near Palisades Park. 

Crews are fighting the fire from the ground and air. As of 2:15 p.m., there have been no evacuations issued, although a plan is being put in place just in case. 

The cause is unknown at this time. 

This is a developing story. Check back for updates. 

  • Most Popular StoriesMost Popular StoriesMore>>

  • City spends $150,000 to drive out homeless people camping underneath I-90

    City spends $150,000 to drive out homeless people camping underneath I-90

    Friday, September 1 2017 1:34 PM EDT2017-09-01 17:34:13 GMT

    SPOKANE, Wash. - The City of Spokane continues its efforts to clean up the homeless population. They’re latest attempt: Rocks. The city has spent $150,000 on landscaping, which includes dumping a ton of rocks underneath Interstate 90. In a press release, the city stated it’s “A hard core attempt to make the ground so uncomfortable that no one wants to sit or sleep underneath the interstate.” The press release also stated that this year the City 

    >>

    SPOKANE, Wash. - The City of Spokane continues its efforts to clean up the homeless population. They’re latest attempt: Rocks. The city has spent $150,000 on landscaping, which includes dumping a ton of rocks underneath Interstate 90. In a press release, the city stated it’s “A hard core attempt to make the ground so uncomfortable that no one wants to sit or sleep underneath the interstate.” The press release also stated that this year the City 

    >>

  • If you bought Honest products, Jessica Alba's company owes you money; Here's how to claim it

    If you bought Honest products, Jessica Alba's company owes you money; Here's how to claim it

    Thursday, August 24 2017 3:16 PM EDT2017-08-24 19:16:48 GMT

    KHQ.COM - Jessica Alba's Health and Wellness company, Honest.com, is on the hook to pay back more than $7 Million to customers who allege "Honest" was anything but. If you are a United States resident who purchased certain Honest Diapering, Cleaning, or Personal Care products, you may be entitled to either a check or a Credit usable at Honest.com. 

    >>

    KHQ.COM - Jessica Alba's Health and Wellness company, Honest.com, is on the hook to pay back more than $7 Million to customers who allege "Honest" was anything but. If you are a United States resident who purchased certain Honest Diapering, Cleaning, or Personal Care products, you may be entitled to either a check or a Credit usable at Honest.com. 

    >>

  • Dennis Magner pleads not guilty to manslaughter charges connected to fatal 2016 Lake CDA boat crash

    Dennis Magner pleads not guilty to manslaughter charges connected to fatal 2016 Lake CDA boat crash

    Friday, September 1 2017 11:50 AM EDT2017-09-01 15:50:25 GMT

    COEUR D'ALENE, Idaho - Dennis Magner entered a not guilty plea to all charges Friday morning in connection to a boat crash on Lake Coeur d'Alene in July 2016 that killed three people.  Magner has been charged with three counts of involuntary manslaughter and one count of conspiracy to conceal evidence.  

    >>

    COEUR D'ALENE, Idaho - Dennis Magner entered a not guilty plea to all charges Friday morning in connection to a boat crash on Lake Coeur d'Alene in July 2016 that killed three people.  Magner has been charged with three counts of involuntary manslaughter and one count of conspiracy to conceal evidence.  

    >>
    •   
HD DOPPLER 6i
/
7-Day ForecastWeather PixSchool ClosuresBargain BlitzGarden Report

  • Top Stories from KHQHomeMore>>

  • Brush fire burning west of Spokane near Palisades Park

    Brush fire burning west of Spokane near Palisades Park

    Friday, September 1 2017 5:22 PM EDT2017-09-01 21:22:02 GMT

    SPOKANE, Wash. - Firefighters are battling a 3-alarm brush fire burning west of Spokane near Palisades Park. Crews are fighting the fire from the ground and air. As of 2:15 p.m., there have been no evacuations issued, although a plan is being put in place just in case. The cause is unknown at this time. 

    >>

    SPOKANE, Wash. - Firefighters are battling a 3-alarm brush fire burning west of Spokane near Palisades Park. Crews are fighting the fire from the ground and air. As of 2:15 p.m., there have been no evacuations issued, although a plan is being put in place just in case. The cause is unknown at this time. 

    >>

  • Officials: Russian consulate fire in fireplace

    Officials: Russian consulate fire in fireplace

    Friday, September 1 2017 4:03 PM EDT2017-09-01 20:03:31 GMT

    SAN FRANCISCO - The San Francisco Fire Department says acrid, black smoke seen pouring from a chimney at the Russian consulate in San Francisco was apparently from a fire burning in a fireplace. The smoke was seen billowing from the consulate building a day after the Trump administration ordered its closure. Firefighters who arrived at the scene were not allowed to enter the building Friday. 

    >>

    SAN FRANCISCO - The San Francisco Fire Department says acrid, black smoke seen pouring from a chimney at the Russian consulate in San Francisco was apparently from a fire burning in a fireplace. The smoke was seen billowing from the consulate building a day after the Trump administration ordered its closure. Firefighters who arrived at the scene were not allowed to enter the building Friday. 

    >>

  • Man accused of killing Spokane Valley cab driver to undergo mental health evaluation

    Man accused of killing Spokane Valley cab driver to undergo mental health evaluation

    Friday, September 1 2017 3:29 PM EDT2017-09-01 19:29:50 GMT

    SANDPOINT, Idaho - The Puyallup man accused of killing a Spokane Valley cab driver was ordered to undergo a mental health evaluation on Friday, which will put criminal proceedings on hold.  Chief Public Defender Janet Whitney moved for 19-year-old Jacob Coleman to undergo an evaluation because of statements he made to investigators after his arrest, according to the Bonner County Daily Bee. 

    >>

    SANDPOINT, Idaho - The Puyallup man accused of killing a Spokane Valley cab driver was ordered to undergo a mental health evaluation on Friday, which will put criminal proceedings on hold.  Chief Public Defender Janet Whitney moved for 19-year-old Jacob Coleman to undergo an evaluation because of statements he made to investigators after his arrest, according to the Bonner County Daily Bee. 

    >>
    •   