PHOTOS: Brush fire burning west of Spokane near Palisades Park

Firefighters are battling a 3-alarm brush fire burning west of Spokane near Palisades Park.

Crews are fighting the fire from the ground and air. As of 2:30 p.m., Level 1 evacuations have been issued for homes on Grove Road and Houston Road. Fire officials estimate the fire is about 6-10 acres as of 2:50 p.m.

No other evacuations has been issued, but a plan is being put in place just in case the fire continues to grow, however, as of 2:50 p.m., officials tell us they are not ordering additional resources and believe they have a handle on it.

The cause is unknown at this time.

This is a developing story. Check back for updates.