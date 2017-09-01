PHOTOS: Crews say Rimrock fire now 100% contained, started by ca - Spokane, North Idaho News & Weather KHQ.com

PHOTOS: Crews say Rimrock fire now 100% contained, started by campfire

Posted: Updated:
SPOKANE, Wash. -

Update:8:30 p.m.

Fire crews say the Rimrock fire is now 100% contained. Investigators say it was started by an illegal campfire. Crews will remain on scene overnight. 

Update:6:00 p.m.

Fire crews say the Rimrock fire is not 80 percent trailed. They hope to have the fire contained within the next few hours.

Update: 4.45 p.m.

Firefighters on scene of the Rimrock fire burning near Rimrock road and Greenwood Road say they have stopped the forward progress of the fire. 

7-`0 homes were threatened and under a level 1 evacuation order which has since been lifted. 

5 helicopters and planes were dropping water and retardant on the fire, but have recently been released. 

70 firefighters from 8 local agencies are still on scene. 

No additional resources are being added to fight the fire at this point. 

Firefighters are battling a 3-alarm brush fire burning west of Spokane near Palisades Park. 

Crews are fighting the fire from the ground and air. As of 2:30 p.m., Level 1 evacuations have been issued for homes on Grove Road and Houston Road. Fire officials estimate the fire is about 6-10 acres as of 2:50 p.m.

No other evacuations has been issued, but a plan is being put in place just in case the fire continues to grow, however, as of 2:50 p.m., officials tell us they are not ordering additional resources and believe they have a handle on it. 

The cause is unknown at this time. 

This is a developing story. Check back for updates. 

  City spends $150,000 to drive out homeless people camping underneath I-90

    SPOKANE, Wash. - The City of Spokane continues its efforts to clean up the homeless population. They're latest attempt: Rocks. The city has spent $150,000 on landscaping, which includes dumping a ton of rocks underneath Interstate 90. In a press release, the city stated it's "A hard core attempt to make the ground so uncomfortable that no one wants to sit or sleep underneath the interstate." The press release also stated that this year the City 

  If you bought Honest products, Jessica Alba's company owes you money; Here's how to claim it

    KHQ.COM - Jessica Alba's Health and Wellness company, Honest.com, is on the hook to pay back more than $7 Million to customers who allege "Honest" was anything but. If you are a United States resident who purchased certain Honest Diapering, Cleaning, or Personal Care products, you may be entitled to either a check or a Credit usable at Honest.com. 

  The Latest: Trump sends Harvey aid request to Congress

    WASHINGTON, D.C. (AP) - The Latest on President Donald Trump's promise of help after Hurricane Harvey (all times local): 8:55 p.m. President Donald Trump has sent lawmakers a $7.9 billion request for an initial down payment for Harvey relief and recovery efforts. The request, expected to be swiftly approved by Congress, would add $7.4 billion to rapidly dwindling Federal Emergency Management Agency disaster aid coffers and $450 

  Wildfires continue to burn throughout Montana

    HELENA, Mont. (AP) - Montana Gov. Steve Bullock issued a disaster declaration for numerous wildfires that continue to burn throughout the state. The declaration allows the governor mobilize more state fire resources, such as additional members of the Montana National Guard. The state has been exceptionally dry this summer, providing a tinder box for wildfires. Among the fires is one in Glacier National Park that destroyed the main 

