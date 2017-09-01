PHOTOS: Crews say Rimrock fire now 80% trailedPosted: Updated:
City spends $150,000 to drive out homeless people camping underneath I-90
SPOKANE, Wash. - The City of Spokane continues its efforts to clean up the homeless population. They’re latest attempt: Rocks. The city has spent $150,000 on landscaping, which includes dumping a ton of rocks underneath Interstate 90. In a press release, the city stated it’s “A hard core attempt to make the ground so uncomfortable that no one wants to sit or sleep underneath the interstate.” The press release also stated that this year the City>>
If you bought Honest products, Jessica Alba's company owes you money; Here's how to claim it
KHQ.COM - Jessica Alba's Health and Wellness company, Honest.com, is on the hook to pay back more than $7 Million to customers who allege "Honest" was anything but. If you are a United States resident who purchased certain Honest Diapering, Cleaning, or Personal Care products, you may be entitled to either a check or a Credit usable at Honest.com.>>
PHOTOS: Crews say Rimrock fire now 80% trailed
SPOKANE, Wash. - Firefighters are battling a 3-alarm brush fire burning west of Spokane near Palisades Park. Crews are fighting the fire from the ground and air. As of 2:30 p.m., Level 1 evacuations have been issued for homes on Grove Road and Houston Road. Fire officials estimate the fire is about 6-10 acres as of 2:50 p.m.>>
Idaho police thank Utah nurse who was arrested
SALT LAKE CITY, Utah - A Utah nurse who was handcuffed and dragged from her job after she refused to allow a blood draw on an unconscious patient says she's accepting apologies from the Salt Lake City mayor and police chief. Alex Wubbels said in a statement Friday that felt the personal apologies were sincere.>>
Dennis Magner pleads not guilty to manslaughter charges connected to fatal 2016 Lake CDA boat crash
COEUR D'ALENE, Idaho - Dennis Magner entered a not guilty plea to all charges Friday morning in connection to a boat crash on Lake Coeur d'Alene in July 2016 that killed three people. Magner has been charged with three counts of involuntary manslaughter and one count of conspiracy to conceal evidence.>>
3 elderly Washington brothers face child pornography charges
SEATTLE (AP) - An 82-year-old man who faces child pornography charges along with two of his elderly brothers was rolled into court in a wheelchair and his attorneys asked that he be given a mental competency evaluation. Charles Emery did not enter a plea Thursday in King County Superior Court. Thomas Emery, 80, entered a not guilty plea, while 78-year-old Edwin Emery was not in court.>>
Child seats stolen from Spokane mother's car
SPOKANE, Wash. - A Spokane mother is searching for answers after someone swiped to child seats out of her car. But what would the thief do with them? We called several different thrift shops and resale shops in the area and learned they don't stock child seats for resale because of safety concerns.. Elyssa Schuller was up early to head to work and to take her two kids to school when she noticed the seats were missing. Elyssa didn't>>
Family of father beaten to death breaks their silence
AIRWAY HEIGHTS, Wash. - While a community tries to heal, so does a family. It's been one week since 53-year-old Terry Toner from Airway Heights lost his life, after confronting some teens for being too loud at a party. The family spoke with KHQ for the first time on how the community is helping them move forward. "We've been just numb," said Suzy Cowart, Toner's sister. Every day is challenging. "The hardest part is reliving this every day>>
Boat crash victim's family speaks out
COEUR D'ALENE, Idaho - Friday, two men were charged in connection to the boat crash that claimed the lives of three people. After more than a year of waiting, families of those who died this is just the beginning. Bradee Axmaker is Justin Luhr's sister. As she fought back tears on the phone from her home in Alaska, she was nonetheless relieved to know the man who allegedly took her brothers life is now facing charges. “I know that nothing is>>
Free haircuts lead to controversy
COEUR D'ALENE, Idaho - It's back to school. Time to get ready for the first day of class. At Extension Addiction Salon in Coeur d'Alene, kids are pouring in. Owner Reina Moore wants to give every kid a chance to look their best on the first day at school. "I've seen alot of kids who dont have their haircut, and when children dont have their haircut and their heads kinda down," Moore said. "They don't feel confident and comfortable it hurts my>>
PHOTOS: Crews say Rimrock fire now 80% trailed
SPOKANE, Wash. - Firefighters are battling a 3-alarm brush fire burning west of Spokane near Palisades Park. Crews are fighting the fire from the ground and air. As of 2:30 p.m., Level 1 evacuations have been issued for homes on Grove Road and Houston Road. Fire officials estimate the fire is about 6-10 acres as of 2:50 p.m.>>
Gibralter Ridge Fire only 27% contained
EUREKA, Mont. - The Gibralter Ridge Fire, burning 7 miles east of Eureka, Montana is now 27 percent contained. The lightning caused fire started nearly a month ago on August 7th, and is 6,565 acres. Lincoln County Sheriff's Offices says pre-evacuation warnings are in effect for Sherman Creek, Griffith Creek, Theriault Pass Road, Stevens Creek, Glen Lake, and Sinclair Creek areas. Residents should be aware that the evatuation situation will>>
Meet Mr. Nuts: Professor and squirrel become unlikely friends
NORTH CAROLINA - NBC News- Every day, people drive to animal shelters to adopt a pet. But on occasion, it's the animals who do the adopting- even if it's just for a short time. Driving home from her job as a professor at University of North Carolina Chapel Hill, Dr. Lynn Owens, felt a surprise. "In my car, I feel something moving on my foot. A squirrel is walking up my leg. There was Initial shock, how did a squirrel get here? You know I was>>
Idaho police thank Utah nurse who was arrested
SALT LAKE CITY, Utah - A Utah nurse who was handcuffed and dragged from her job after she refused to allow a blood draw on an unconscious patient says she's accepting apologies from the Salt Lake City mayor and police chief. Alex Wubbels said in a statement Friday that felt the personal apologies were sincere.>>
White House still deciding who gets Trump's Harvey donation
WASHINGTON - The White House is still figuring out who will get President Donald Trump's pledged $1 million donation to Harvey storm relief efforts. It will be one of the largest gifts ever given by a president, but one that has evoked Trump's checkered charitable past. The president is planning to make the donation early next week.>>
More West Nile Virus identified in Grant County
GRANT COUNTY, Wash. - Washington State Department of Health (DOH) has reported that additional mosquito samples from Grant County have tested positive for West Nile virus. So far this season, WNV has been identified in 13 mosquito samples collected primarily from the greater Moses Lake area by Grant County Mosquito Control District #1. One of the positive samples, however, came from the Town of Wilson Creek, which is the>>
