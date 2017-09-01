PHOTOS: Crews stop forward progress of Rimrock fire near Palisad - Spokane, North Idaho News & Weather KHQ.com

PHOTOS: Crews stop forward progress of Rimrock fire near Palisades Park

SPOKANE, Wash. -

Update: 4.45 p.m.

Firefighters on scene of the Rimrock fire burning near Rimrock road and Greenwood Road say they have stopped the forward progress of the fire. 

7-`0 homes were threatened and under a level 1 evacuation order which has since been lifted. 

5 helicopters and planes were dropping water and retardant on the fire, but have recently been released. 

70 firefighters from 8 local agencies are still on scene. 

No additional resources are being added to fight the fire at this point. 

Firefighters are battling a 3-alarm brush fire burning west of Spokane near Palisades Park. 

Crews are fighting the fire from the ground and air. As of 2:30 p.m., Level 1 evacuations have been issued for homes on Grove Road and Houston Road. Fire officials estimate the fire is about 6-10 acres as of 2:50 p.m.

No other evacuations has been issued, but a plan is being put in place just in case the fire continues to grow, however, as of 2:50 p.m., officials tell us they are not ordering additional resources and believe they have a handle on it. 

The cause is unknown at this time. 

This is a developing story. Check back for updates. 

    •   