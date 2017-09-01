Horse dies after colliding with van in south-central Idaho

(AP) - Law enforcement officials in south-central Idaho say a horse has been killed after it was hit by a minivan on U.S. 93.

According to the Twin Falls Sheriff's Department, 23-year-old Jacob R. Delmar was traveling northbound on Friday near Twin Falls when a horse entered his lane of travel.

Official say Delmar collided with the horse, causing the horse to tear through the van and rip the van's roof completely off.

Delmar was taken to a nearby hospital for minor injuries. No citations have been issued.

9/1/2017 12:02:31 PM (GMT -7:00)