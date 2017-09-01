Horse dies after colliding with van in south-central Idaho

Horse dies after colliding with van in south-central IdahoPosted: Updated:
City spends $150,000 to drive out homeless people camping underneath I-90
SPOKANE, Wash. - The City of Spokane continues its efforts to clean up the homeless population. They’re latest attempt: Rocks. The city has spent $150,000 on landscaping, which includes dumping a ton of rocks underneath Interstate 90. In a press release, the city stated it’s “A hard core attempt to make the ground so uncomfortable that no one wants to sit or sleep underneath the interstate.” The press release also stated that this year the City>>
PHOTOS: Brush fire burning west of Spokane near Palisades Park
SPOKANE, Wash. - Firefighters are battling a 3-alarm brush fire burning west of Spokane near Palisades Park. Crews are fighting the fire from the ground and air. As of 2:30 p.m., Level 1 evacuations have been issued for homes on Grove Road and Houston Road. Fire officials estimate the fire is about 6-10 acres as of 2:50 p.m.>>
If you bought Honest products, Jessica Alba's company owes you money; Here's how to claim it
KHQ.COM - Jessica Alba's Health and Wellness company, Honest.com, is on the hook to pay back more than $7 Million to customers who allege "Honest" was anything but. If you are a United States resident who purchased certain Honest Diapering, Cleaning, or Personal Care products, you may be entitled to either a check or a Credit usable at Honest.com.>>
Dennis Magner pleads not guilty to manslaughter charges connected to fatal 2016 Lake CDA boat crash
COEUR D'ALENE, Idaho - Dennis Magner entered a not guilty plea to all charges Friday morning in connection to a boat crash on Lake Coeur d'Alene in July 2016 that killed three people. Magner has been charged with three counts of involuntary manslaughter and one count of conspiracy to conceal evidence.>>
3 elderly Washington brothers face child pornography charges
SEATTLE (AP) - An 82-year-old man who faces child pornography charges along with two of his elderly brothers was rolled into court in a wheelchair and his attorneys asked that he be given a mental competency evaluation. Charles Emery did not enter a plea Thursday in King County Superior Court. Thomas Emery, 80, entered a not guilty plea, while 78-year-old Edwin Emery was not in court.>>
TRAFFIC ALERT: Semi truck partially tips over at Division and Sprague
SPOKANE, Wash. - A semi truck that took a turn a little too tight has gotten a little stuck in a construction hole at Division and Sprague in downtown Spokane. Spokane Police are asking people to avoid the area while crews work to get the semi unstuck. They anticipate the intersection will be closed until about 7am. Use Washington and Stevens as an alternate route.>>
PHOTOS: Brush fire burning west of Spokane near Palisades Park
SPOKANE, Wash. - Firefighters are battling a 3-alarm brush fire burning west of Spokane near Palisades Park. Crews are fighting the fire from the ground and air. As of 2:30 p.m., Level 1 evacuations have been issued for homes on Grove Road and Houston Road. Fire officials estimate the fire is about 6-10 acres as of 2:50 p.m.>>
White House still deciding who gets Trump's Harvey donation
WASHINGTON - The White House is still figuring out who will get President Donald Trump's pledged $1 million donation to Harvey storm relief efforts. It will be one of the largest gifts ever given by a president, but one that has evoked Trump's checkered charitable past. The president is planning to make the donation early next week.>>
More West Nile Virus identified in Grant County
GRANT COUNTY, Wash. - Washington State Department of Health (DOH) has reported that additional mosquito samples from Grant County have tested positive for West Nile virus. So far this season, WNV has been identified in 13 mosquito samples collected primarily from the greater Moses Lake area by Grant County Mosquito Control District #1. One of the positive samples, however, came from the Town of Wilson Creek, which is the>>
Officials: Russian consulate fire in fireplace
SAN FRANCISCO - The San Francisco Fire Department says acrid, black smoke seen pouring from a chimney at the Russian consulate in San Francisco was apparently from a fire burning in a fireplace. The smoke was seen billowing from the consulate building a day after the Trump administration ordered its closure. Firefighters who arrived at the scene were not allowed to enter the building Friday.>>
Man accused of killing Spokane Valley cab driver to undergo mental health evaluation
SANDPOINT, Idaho - The Puyallup man accused of killing a Spokane Valley cab driver was ordered to undergo a mental health evaluation on Friday, which will put criminal proceedings on hold. Chief Public Defender Janet Whitney moved for 19-year-old Jacob Coleman to undergo an evaluation because of statements he made to investigators after his arrest, according to the Bonner County Daily Bee.>>
Arrested Salt Lake nurse accepts chief's apology
Tips for end-of-life planning (sponsored)
Lance Kissler thought his parents had prepared for everything as they grew older, with a good fix on their household finances and with long-term care and funeral policies in place. But when Lance’s mother suddenly fell ill and was hospitalized, his family discovered they weren’t as financially prepared as they thought. Lance had a better handle on this situation than many of us would. As STCU’s marketing manager, he’s surrounded by professionals well-versed i...>>
City spends $150,000 to drive out homeless people camping underneath I-90
SPOKANE, Wash. - The City of Spokane continues its efforts to clean up the homeless population. They’re latest attempt: Rocks. The city has spent $150,000 on landscaping, which includes dumping a ton of rocks underneath Interstate 90. In a press release, the city stated it’s “A hard core attempt to make the ground so uncomfortable that no one wants to sit or sleep underneath the interstate.” The press release also stated that this year the City>>
Dennis Magner pleads not guilty to manslaughter charges connected to fatal 2016 Lake CDA boat crash
COEUR D'ALENE, Idaho - Dennis Magner entered a not guilty plea to all charges Friday morning in connection to a boat crash on Lake Coeur d'Alene in July 2016 that killed three people. Magner has been charged with three counts of involuntary manslaughter and one count of conspiracy to conceal evidence.>>
TRAFFIC ALERT: Semi truck partially tips over at Division and Sprague
SPOKANE, Wash. - A semi truck that took a turn a little too tight has gotten a little stuck in a construction hole at Division and Sprague in downtown Spokane. Spokane Police are asking people to avoid the area while crews work to get the semi unstuck. They anticipate the intersection will be closed until about 7am. Use Washington and Stevens as an alternate route.>>
