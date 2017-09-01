More West Nile Virus identified in Grant County - Spokane, North Idaho News & Weather KHQ.com

More West Nile Virus identified in Grant County

Posted: Updated:
GRANT COUNTY, Wash. -

Washington State Department of Health (DOH) has reported that additional mosquito samples from Grant County have tested positive for West Nile virus. 

So far this season, West Nile virus has been identified in 13 mosquito samples collected primarily from the greater Moses Lake area by Grant County Mosquito Control District #1.  One of the positive samples, however, came from the Town of Wilson Creek, which is the first detection of the virus in that area since surveillance started there in 2014.  There is currently no active surveillance for the virus in other parts of Grant county, but based on data from surrounding counties, this mosquito-borne virus is likely present throughout the region.

Statewide this year, infections have been reported in 6 horses, one bird and 28 mosquito samples.   

There have not been any human or other animal cases reported in Grant County this year, however, but the detection in the mosquito population means there is a potential for the spread of the virus to humans and other vulnerable species. 

“West Nile virus has been found in Grant County for over a decade, so this is not a new problem for us.  It is still important that everyone continue taking steps to prevent mosquito bites”, said Amber McCoy, Lead Environmental Health Specialist at Grant County Health District.

Most people infected with the virus do not get sick.  About one in five will develop mild symptoms such as fever, headache/body aches and other symptoms that go away without medical treatment.  For a small number of people, West Nile virus can lead to permanent neurologic effects or death.  People over age 60 and those with certain medical conditions are most at risk of severe disease.  Contact your healthcare provider if you have symptoms of a possible West Nile virus, especially if you recently had mosquito bites.

It is important to protect yourself by avoiding mosquitoes.

  • Take these steps to prevent mosquito bites and reduce the places where mosquitoes breed around your home:
  • Stay indoors at dawn and dusk when mosquitoes are the most active.
  • Wear a long sleeve shirt, long pants, and a hat when going into mosquito-infested areas, such as wetlands and other areas with shallow, stagnant water.
  • Use mosquito repellent. Read the label and carefully follow instructions. Take special care when using repellent on children.
  • Make sure windows and doors are “bug tight” and repair or replace screens as needed.
  • Eliminate mosquito-breeding areas around your home by emptying or discarding anything that holds standing water.

For more information about West Nile Virus, visit: WA-Department of Health

  • Most Popular StoriesMost Popular StoriesMore>>

  • City spends $150,000 to drive out homeless people camping underneath I-90

    City spends $150,000 to drive out homeless people camping underneath I-90

    Friday, September 1 2017 1:34 PM EDT2017-09-01 17:34:13 GMT

    SPOKANE, Wash. - The City of Spokane continues its efforts to clean up the homeless population. They’re latest attempt: Rocks. The city has spent $150,000 on landscaping, which includes dumping a ton of rocks underneath Interstate 90. In a press release, the city stated it’s “A hard core attempt to make the ground so uncomfortable that no one wants to sit or sleep underneath the interstate.” The press release also stated that this year the City 

    >>

    SPOKANE, Wash. - The City of Spokane continues its efforts to clean up the homeless population. They’re latest attempt: Rocks. The city has spent $150,000 on landscaping, which includes dumping a ton of rocks underneath Interstate 90. In a press release, the city stated it’s “A hard core attempt to make the ground so uncomfortable that no one wants to sit or sleep underneath the interstate.” The press release also stated that this year the City 

    >>

  • PHOTOS: Brush fire burning west of Spokane near Palisades Park

    PHOTOS: Brush fire burning west of Spokane near Palisades Park

    Friday, September 1 2017 6:38 PM EDT2017-09-01 22:38:30 GMT

    SPOKANE, Wash. - Firefighters are battling a 3-alarm brush fire burning west of Spokane near Palisades Park. Crews are fighting the fire from the ground and air. As of 2:30 p.m., Level 1 evacuations have been issued for homes on Grove Road and Houston Road. Fire officials estimate the fire is about 6-10 acres as of 2:50 p.m.

    >>

    SPOKANE, Wash. - Firefighters are battling a 3-alarm brush fire burning west of Spokane near Palisades Park. Crews are fighting the fire from the ground and air. As of 2:30 p.m., Level 1 evacuations have been issued for homes on Grove Road and Houston Road. Fire officials estimate the fire is about 6-10 acres as of 2:50 p.m.

    >>

  • If you bought Honest products, Jessica Alba's company owes you money; Here's how to claim it

    If you bought Honest products, Jessica Alba's company owes you money; Here's how to claim it

    Thursday, August 24 2017 3:16 PM EDT2017-08-24 19:16:48 GMT

    KHQ.COM - Jessica Alba's Health and Wellness company, Honest.com, is on the hook to pay back more than $7 Million to customers who allege "Honest" was anything but. If you are a United States resident who purchased certain Honest Diapering, Cleaning, or Personal Care products, you may be entitled to either a check or a Credit usable at Honest.com. 

    >>

    KHQ.COM - Jessica Alba's Health and Wellness company, Honest.com, is on the hook to pay back more than $7 Million to customers who allege "Honest" was anything but. If you are a United States resident who purchased certain Honest Diapering, Cleaning, or Personal Care products, you may be entitled to either a check or a Credit usable at Honest.com. 

    >>
    •   
HD DOPPLER 6i
/
7-Day ForecastWeather PixSchool ClosuresBargain BlitzGarden Report

  • Top Stories from KHQHomeMore>>

  • PHOTOS: Brush fire burning west of Spokane near Palisades Park

    PHOTOS: Brush fire burning west of Spokane near Palisades Park

    Friday, September 1 2017 6:38 PM EDT2017-09-01 22:38:30 GMT

    SPOKANE, Wash. - Firefighters are battling a 3-alarm brush fire burning west of Spokane near Palisades Park. Crews are fighting the fire from the ground and air. As of 2:30 p.m., Level 1 evacuations have been issued for homes on Grove Road and Houston Road. Fire officials estimate the fire is about 6-10 acres as of 2:50 p.m.

    >>

    SPOKANE, Wash. - Firefighters are battling a 3-alarm brush fire burning west of Spokane near Palisades Park. Crews are fighting the fire from the ground and air. As of 2:30 p.m., Level 1 evacuations have been issued for homes on Grove Road and Houston Road. Fire officials estimate the fire is about 6-10 acres as of 2:50 p.m.

    >>

  • White House still deciding who gets Trump's Harvey donation

    White House still deciding who gets Trump's Harvey donation

    Friday, September 1 2017 6:37 PM EDT2017-09-01 22:37:25 GMT

    WASHINGTON - The White House is still figuring out who will get President Donald Trump's pledged $1 million donation to Harvey storm relief efforts. It will be one of the largest gifts ever given by a president, but one that has evoked Trump's checkered charitable past. The president is planning to make the donation early next week.

    >>

    WASHINGTON - The White House is still figuring out who will get President Donald Trump's pledged $1 million donation to Harvey storm relief efforts. It will be one of the largest gifts ever given by a president, but one that has evoked Trump's checkered charitable past. The president is planning to make the donation early next week.

    >>

  • More West Nile Virus identified in Grant County

    More West Nile Virus identified in Grant County

    Friday, September 1 2017 6:24 PM EDT2017-09-01 22:24:36 GMT

    GRANT COUNTY, Wash. - Washington State Department of Health (DOH) has reported that additional mosquito samples from Grant County have tested positive for West Nile virus.  So far this season, WNV has been identified in 13 mosquito samples collected primarily from the greater Moses Lake area by Grant County Mosquito Control District #1.  One of the positive samples, however, came from the Town of Wilson Creek, which is the 

    >>

    GRANT COUNTY, Wash. - Washington State Department of Health (DOH) has reported that additional mosquito samples from Grant County have tested positive for West Nile virus.  So far this season, WNV has been identified in 13 mosquito samples collected primarily from the greater Moses Lake area by Grant County Mosquito Control District #1.  One of the positive samples, however, came from the Town of Wilson Creek, which is the 

    >>
    •   