White House still deciding who gets Trump's Harvey donation - Spokane, North Idaho News & Weather KHQ.com

White House still deciding who gets Trump's Harvey donation

WASHINGTON -

The White House is still figuring out who will get President Donald Trump's pledged $1 million donation to Harvey storm relief efforts.

It will be one of the largest gifts ever given by a president, but one that has evoked Trump's checkered charitable past.

The president is planning to make the donation early next week. And it may be split among several groups doing relief work in storm-ravaged areas of Texas and Louisiana.

White House press secretary Sarah Huckabee Sanders says the president "has not yet finalized" where the money will go, raising some concern that charitable groups may end up competing for the money.

Sanders is asking reporters for recommendations on what groups should get the money.

(Copyright 2017 The Associated Press. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten or redistributed.)

