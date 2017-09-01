Free haircuts lead to controversy - Spokane, North Idaho News & Weather KHQ.com

Free haircuts lead to controversy

by Ryan Overton, KHQ Weather Authority
COEUR D'ALENE, Idaho -

It's back to school. Time to get ready for the first day of class. At Extension Addiction Salon in Coeur d'Alene, kids are pouring in.

Owner Reina Moore wants to give every kid a chance to look their best on the first day at school.

"I've seen alot of kids who dont have their haircut, and when children dont have their haircut and their heads kinda down," Moore said. "They don't feel confident and comfortable it hurts my heart a little bit."

So for the past three years, Moore and the rest of her team have given back to the community with free haircuts the friday before school starts in Coeur d'Alene.

But a snag earlier in the day almost put a damper on the event.

"I got a call from the management company saying I could not do my event because of a breach in my contract," Moore said. "Because when I leased this space, there was an amendment that I had to fill out saying I would not take male clients from next door, which is fine because we do mostly women."

Next door is a barber shop called The Locker Room, specializing in men's haircuts.. A company that was already in place when Addiction Extension Salon had moved in. An understanding that The Locker Room would do men's haircuts. So operations for boys haircuts had stopped, but by the time we showed up an agreement was already in place between the two sides- Both now understanding the community is more important.

"I know that when they are going to school, they are going to have a good day," Moore said. "That's huge for me."

The owner of The Locker Room told KHQ that this was just a misunderstanding and that next year they are going to collaborate to get more kids that fresh cut before school.

    •   